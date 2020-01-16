Four can't miss gaming sessions at MGS20

When it comes to entertainment spending, Gaming rules supreme. Back in 2018, Reuters found that gaming grew by 10.7% during the previous year while television continued its decline. The growth has continued, and the engine behind it all is mobile. So it's no surprise that Gaming has a lot to teach the rest of the mobile industry.

At MGS we know that Gaming is often at the forefront of mobile trends in user acquisition, retention, and monetization. That's why we so often turn to Gaming experts to speak at our events, and MGS20 is no exception. No matter what corner of the mobile industry you work in, there's something for everyone at MGS20, held February 12-13, 2020, in San Francisco. Our lineup will cross four tracks, including one aimed specifically at the needs of Gaming apps:

Mobile Growth & Marketing

Product & Development

Mobile Games

Bleeding Edge Tech

With a track devoted entirely to the needs and interests of game publishers and marketers, there’s plenty of content to keep you busy. With that in mind, here are four gaming sessions from MGS20 you can’t afford to miss:

Emerging Gaming Trends — Joshua Lu, VP Commercial Leader, Blizzard Entertainment: Shifting user demographics, emerging markets, and up-and-coming genres – get the latest on the mobile games industry in this session. Driving Deep User Engagement Within Your Gaming App — Kat Lam, Head of Ecosystems Partnerships - Next Billion Users, Google: Digital marketing channels drive user acquisition and help you optimize your cost-per-install, but once your users are in the door, how do you drive deep engagement? Google's new App Rewards team has found that rewarding users for engagement can help your app remain in your user’s rotation. Hyper-Casual vs. Casual: Different Monetization Tactics — Panel Moderator: Garrett Gan, Head of Media Buying, Userbase: Get a look at how hyper-casual and casual game developers approach monetization differently and why. Turning IP Into a Winning Game — Kimberley Culp, Director, Carr McClellen P.C.: Experts discuss all things on Intellectual Property (IP)! Get acquainted with how to build your own IP or work with partners to use existing IP, what to expect when dealing with IP, and how to implement it in your games and marketing.

With workshops, lectures, panels, and networking with 1,200+ attendees, MGS20 has everything you need to make 2020 a successful year for both you and your company. Learn all about the latest trends and growth strategies, while also making new contacts with the biggest names in the industry.