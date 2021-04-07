Comment & Opinion

How AI is disrupting the game creation process

Learn more from this video roundtable

How AI is disrupting the game creation process
By , Contributing Editor

Artificial intelligence is impacting all areas of technology and that’s particularly being seen now in terms of the tools available for mobile game developers.

This was the topic covered in PocketGamer.biz’s 31 March 2021 RoundTable.

Entitled ‘AI, Creativity and Gamestorming’, the panel discussed some of the specific tools they’re working on, as well as more general aspects of why mobile game developers should be investigating this space.

The panellists were:

Tom Pigott pointed out that Ludo’s AI-based game ideation tools came about as the company started to develop its own hypercasual games and then realised the benefit of using AI to speed up and improve the process of coming up with original ideas and mash-ups.

Indeed, the ability of AI to greatly improve productivity and hence profitability was one element panellists often referred to.

Of course, for products like Askblu.ai, which is an AI-based UA tool, revenue growth is the entire point of the technology, as Dominique Busso explained .

Meanwhile for products such as Anything World, which enables the creation of 3D worlds and voice-powered animated 3D models, Gordon Midwood said the financial benefits were indirect although also potentially lucrative.

Given this opportunity, it was surprising that panellists (and members of the audience) expressed the difficulty in raising investment to build their companies; something particularly raised by John O’Malia.

You can check out more of our Roundtables and other expert content via the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jan 26th, 2021

The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session takes place TODAY!

Comment & Opinion Jan 26th, 2021

Need an idea for a hit new game? Ask Ludo AI

News Mar 29th, 2021

Explore how AI can revolutionise the way you make games - FREE!

News Mar 19th, 2021

Explore how A.I. can be utilised in game development with our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable - sign up FREE now!

News Feb 10th, 2021

PGC Digital: The benefits of Google Firebase

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies