From underdogs to game changers: How indie studios can use AI to change the industry

Tom Pigott is the founder and CEO of Jet Play (formerly Appogee Games), a mobile gaming studio focused on creating fun and entertaining iOS games in the hypercasual category.

Today’s gaming market is highly competitive and often sees a core focus on big teams building AAA gaming experiences. However, indie studios have shown time and time again that smaller teams with innovative ideas can match and even surpass the success of far larger-budget set-ups.

But while some indies have found success, inevitably smaller budgets and market pressures can take their toll on a studio's creativity and rate of output. In this guest post, Ludo.ai’s founder and CEO, Tom Pigott, shares insight into how AI can give developers the tools and means to stay competitive in an ever-growing market.

The games industry has always been fertile ground for independent game studios; smaller, tight-knit teams have been making waves with their innovative games that are achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success. We have seen how games built on a small budget, like Five Nights at Freddy's, have garnered massive popularity, leading to the creation of film and book adaptations - there is even a theme park in development. This indie game has shifted from a simple horror game to a transmedia empire.

Despite the dominance of big-budget titles in the market, indie games continue to influence cultural conversations within the industry and, in many ways, push it forward with their unique experiences, thriving in this highly competitive landscape.

By leveraging AI tools, indie studios are pushing the boundaries of game development, captivating audiences with unique experiences, and proving that innovation knows no bounds.

The changing landscape of game development

In an industry historically dominated by large and well-established studios, AI has emerged as a formidable ally for indie developers, providing them with a greater opportunity to push boundaries, captivate audiences, and deliver exceptional gaming experiences. One of the most significant changes is that indie game studios are now presented with abundant avenues, beyond traditional publishers, to publish their creations and achieve success.

AI tools empower indie studios to analyse player behaviour, gather valuable insights, and tailor games to meet audience preferences. Tom Pigott

While funding and distribution used to be major hurdles, the rise of digital marketplaces, crowdfunding, and self-publishing has made it easier for indie studios to bring games to life and reach a global audience. This has given developers more creative control over their games, enabling them to take bold risks and experiment with new game mechanics, themes, and visual styles. The availability of accessible tools and online learning resources has made it easier for developers to create high-quality games without extensive programming knowledge. There are also countless online resources available for aspiring game developers, enabling them to learn the skills needed to create their games and providing a supportive community to collaborate and share knowledge.

AI tools empower indie studios to analyse player behaviour, gather valuable insights, and tailor games to meet audience preferences. Machine learning algorithms can process vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and adapting gameplay experiences accordingly. This personalised approach not only enhances player engagement but also enables indie studios to compete with their larger, established counterparts in terms of player satisfaction and retention.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Discord, and Reddit offer game developers a powerful way to build a community around their game and interact with fans directly. By sharing regular updates on development progress, posting gameplay footage, and responding to fan feedback, they can create a loyal following and reach a wider audience.

These AI tools provide indie developers with the means to create high-quality games that rival those produced by larger studios. The accessibility and affordability of these tools further level the playing field, allowing indie studios to focus on their artistic vision and gameplay mechanics without the constraints of a massive budget. Smaller studios are no longer confined to the periphery but are at the forefront of innovation and creativity. The rise of AI tools has created an environment where talent and ideas can flourish, irrespective of studio size or budget.

On mobile, smaller studios have always played a role in blazing the trail for innovation and continue to do so. Tom Pigott

Indie studios are becoming an increasingly important part of the industry

Indie games offer a refreshing change of pace from the heavily marketed AAA games that dominate the market when looking at the PC and console space.

On mobile, smaller studios have always played a role in blazing the trail for innovation and continue to do so. The competitive nature of the mobile market means that developers have to take risks to explore unique ideas, and some AI tools offer support, freeing up time and resources for developers. This freedom often leads to the creation of new genres and gameplay mechanics that can influence the broader games industry, which is becoming increasingly important as the gaming market becomes even more competitive, with players seeking out bespoke and innovative experiences.

Unlike larger game development companies, indie studios typically have smaller teams and less bureaucratic structures, allowing them to be more agile and flexible in responding to market changes and player preferences. Decisions and adjustments can be made quickly without navigating through multiple layers of approval or bureaucracy. Being this agile is crucial in the rapidly evolving landscape of gaming, where new games and trends emerge constantly.

The games industry constantly evolves, and indie studios are well-positioned to take advantage of these changes to create unique and innovative games. Tom Pigott

While being more experimental, smaller studios also have to be realistic in the scope, especially when it comes to the style and genre of their games. This isn’t to say that smaller teams shouldn’t be ambitious, but with limited resources, creating a quality project and not stretching yourself thin is paramount. Developers spreading themselves too thin is becoming increasingly common in the industry - especially in mobile games. In the hypercasual space, for example, many micro teams of one, two and three people fall to the wayside. This is where innovation becomes key, and chiselling your own space in the indie sphere becomes increasingly essential.

The lower price point, combined with the rise of digital distribution platforms, has made it easier for games to reach gamers around the world. As a result, many indie games have amassed significant followings and even surpassed the sales of some big-budget games. The rise of digital distribution platforms like Steam and Itch.io has made it much easier for these games to reach a wider audience. The success of indie game studios has inspired larger publishers to invest in smaller studios, and some indie game developers have gone on to create AAA titles themselves. The games industry constantly evolves, and indie studios are well-positioned to take advantage of these changes to create unique and innovative games that capture players' imaginations.

