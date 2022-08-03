The number of UK mobile gamers increased by 4 million since the pandemic

Recent analysis reveals the number of mobile gamers in the UK has grown by four million since the Covid-19 pandemic. According to research by One Shogun, the blockchain developer and NFT strategy card game, faster internet access and smartphone growth have a hand to play in the increased number of active players in smartphone games.

One Shogun used data provided by Ofcom, the media and internet regulator, which disclosed that in 2019, 7.3 million working-class adults played video games on smartphones and other mobile devices. Then in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic with all the restrictions and lockdowns, this figure of active mobile gamers rose to a record 12.48 million. Now that more people are working in the office again, the figure currently stands at 11.8 million.

This information shows us that a leading factor to consider in the adoption of mobile gaming was the digitisation drive due to the reaction to the work-from-home orders.

Other contributing factors include the expansion of smartphones in Western and other economies, internet access and speeds increasing, further upgrades in technological advancement, the roll-out of 5G networks, faster processing power and more advanced mobile devices.

One Shogun also analysed the play-to-earn industry. The firm found the combined market capitalisation of the top ten GameFi cryptocurrencies amounted to at least $8 billion at the end of July, with many of the projects in the industry only starting in the past two years. The industry's revenue has dropped since May.

The future of mobile gaming is looking promising

ONE Shogun, chief executive officer, Benny Tan said, “Our research shows that mobile gaming is an extremely strong position and still has plenty of room to grow as infrastructure and technology improve. As a video games developer, we are excited by the growth in mobile gaming and are seeking to further popularise it with our unique blend of free-to-play and play-to-earn gaming.”

The mobile gaming industry is looking strong. A report from Newzoo forecast that more than half of all video gaming revenue this year will come from mobile games. The firm also discovered 59 per cent of gamers in South Korea alone play on mobile devices.