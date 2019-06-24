48 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Tales

Soft launch reporting by Iain Harris, Matthew Forde and Ric Cowley.
The game sees players fighting across multiplayer maps and fan favourite modes taken from the history of COD, including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series.
Modes set to be featured are Deathmatch and Frontline which will with maps such as Nuketown and Crash. On top of this, a ‘unique’ battle royale experience that utilises a specific map made for the mode shall be included.
Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming
Developer: Yoozoo (Tencent) Where: China Platforms: iOS Live since: June 2nd, 2019 Updates: -
Developed by Yoozoo, the strategy war title was originally launched on PC but is now being brought to mobile devices.
Players control famous characters from the show through their respective storylines and will also experience many of the memorable moments from the series.
Angry Birds Explore
Developer: Rovio Where: Finland, Spain, Portugal and Russia Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 23rd, 2019 Updates: (1) June 3rd, 2019
Rovio’s Angry Birds Explore is the developer’s latest foray into augmented reality which will see the birds invade your living room.
A number of attractions are available to play including mini-games, animations and other fun with new characters from The Angry Birds Movie 2.
Players can earn Anger Coins to decorate their room as they choose. A Mystery Box is gifted once a day for users that login to the app.
Marvel Super War
Developer: NetEase Where: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 28th, 2019 Updates: -
NetEase and Marvel Entertainment have revealed the first game to come from their collaboration deal.
Marvel Super War is a free-to-play MOBA title that brings together superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel Universe including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man.
Combat focuses on teamwork while users can combined powerful combos together to string together stronger attacks. Characters work differently off one another so mixing up heroes can turn about different outcomes.
World War Doh: Real Time PvP
Developer: Jam City Where: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa and Brazil Platforms: iOS Live since: April 10th, 2019 Updates: (7) June 19th, 2019
After previously being taken down, Jam City has once again soft-launched Brainz's one-versus-one real-time strategy title World War Doh.
Players control a commander who must work with his troops to take out enemy factions. With time running down, users must choose between building their army, setting traps or making progress enemy turf.
Upgrades can be applied to your base, with numerous cosmetics available to customise your team.
The fifth update adds changes to the Piggy Bank mechanic to not need Hammers anymore, while several bug fixes and gameplay stability have been implemented.
Monster Duo
Developer: Gameloft Where: Philippines, Ukraine and Vietnam Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 9th, 2019 Updates: (1) June 3rd, 2019
Monster Duo sees players matching squares in this new puzzler from Gameloft to help wake up the small magical creatures and reclaim the forest.
There are more than 30 monsters to discover and by matching the being with one another, users can earn jewels to help further progress.
The arcade adventure promises twists and turns around every corner.
Hills of Steel 2
Developer: Superplus Games Where: Poland, Finland, Ireland and Singapore Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 10th, 2019 Updates: (3) June 13th, 2019
Superplus Games has soft-launched Hills of Steel 2, a new three-versus-three real-time tank battler on iOS and Android.
Seven different tanks are accessible from the start as well as three different modes: Rampage. Star Catch and Domination.
Players must fight it out using the physics-based gameplay to see who will conquer the Hills of Steel.
Best Fiends Stars
Developer: Seriously Where: Poland and Finland Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: April 12th, 2019 Updates: (2) June 19th, 2019
Seriously’s Best Fiends Stars follows hero Temper as the creature collects the fallen treasure from the skies of Minutia before the evil Slugs get their dirty hands on it.
The new free-to-play puzzler features cute characters with special abilities that combine together for magical boosters to complete the most challenging of levels.
Players can collect stars to compete with users from around the globe, while also having the chance to play all levels offline.
The second update added three new characters called Beatrice, Berry and Suz, alongside several other levels and bug fixes.
Wildscapes
Developer: Playrix Where: Canada, Australia and New Zealand Platforms: iOS Live since: April 19th, 2019 Updates: (1) May 22nd, 2019
Create your own zoo with dozens of adorable animals in Playrix’s new match-three puzzler Wildscapes.
Players can build enclosures for animals while also creating a friendly environment for visitors to enjoy the attraction.
The more puzzles completed the more areas are available to unlock. Users can then decorate their zoo with unique objects from around the world.
Anchors in the Drift
Developer: 5TH Cell Where: Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: January 24th, 2019 Updates: (4) June 20th, 2019
Anchors in the Drift takes place In a world where time and space have collapsed, with humanity forced to search for the mysterious Arc before the Domain Empire claims the item.
As part of The United Generations, the heroes (known as Anchors) must work together to recover the Arc for themselves and bring about peace to the new world.
Players can act as commanders, bounty hunters, Thieves or Tycoons in this new online RPG adventure.
The third update added a single player campaign as well as several bug fixes.
Iron Force 2
Developer: EA Chillingo Where: Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia Platforms: iOS Live since: February 1st, 2019 Updates: (5) June 3rd, 2019
Tank battle sequel Iron Force 2 sees you squad up with teammates to take down enemies from across the world.
Matches take place in the shape of five versus five PVP battles where each player takes a specific role.
Build your stats up to take on higher ranked combatants to become ruler of the battlefield.
The fourth update added a new game mode called The Firing Range as well as bug fixes surrounding matchmaking.
Moonlight Mystery
Developer: Parrot Games Where: Canada, Philippines and the UK Platforms: iOS Live since: March 1st, 2019 Updates: (14) June 13th, 2019
Moonlight Mystery sees players investigating the disappearance of the city of Nightwood that vanished during the 19th century.
The puzzle title is brimming with quests, puzzles and a plot that is said to feature unexpected twists and turns.
Featuring animated cutscenes and over 100 items to craft and collect, it’s up to you to solve the conundrum.
Mech Arena: Robot Showdown
Developer: Plarium Where: India, Israel and Ukraine Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: January 8th, 2019 Updates: (9) May 17th, 2019
From developer Plarium comes a new competitive multiplayer mech shooter.
Assemble your roster of characters by collecting cards before unlocking different worlds best off the properties. Each fighter has their own special abilities to be unleashed upon opponents.
Community events take place with global chat, clubs and leaderboards all accessible.
The first update brought the game into soft launch in Switzerland and Denmark.
The fourth update added Jasmine, Jafar and the Genie as playable characters as well as a new game mode named Grand Arena.
The fifth update added new abilities for Woody, Ariel and Syndrome as well as updating the interface and fixing bugs surrounding performance.
Cardboard Clash
Developer: NetEase Where: Thailand, Malaysia, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina, Cambodia, Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: February 20th, 2019 Updates: (10) June 13th, 2019
NetEase's latest title is a sandbox "cardboard-box" arena mobile game that has players becoming cardboard characters and taking on opponents in a 30-player battlefield.
By unlocking various skills, Cardboard Clash lets you personalise your own character in the all-out battle for victory. The aim is to shoot all enemies and become the last player standing.
Call of Duty: Global Operations
Developer: Elex Technology (Activision) Where: United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, France, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Singapore Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 20th, 2018 Updates: (26) June 5th, 2019
After the discovery of a highly toxic element Nuclium NM (72), that threatens to upset global order, it's up to you to stop the evil corporation GLOBUS from weaponising the component.
In Call of Duty: Global Operations players build their own personal armies before utilising them to take down enemy troops in real-time MMO battles. Familiar faces from the Call of Duty franchise can lead the army on your behalf.
Multiplayer battles take place worldwide as armies compete to be the best platoon.
The 12th update enabled push notifications for when troops are under attack, as well as adding tabs for the chat screen and different languages for the alliance.
The 18th update added new languages including Portuguese, German and Russian alongside a number of bug fixes.
Rocket Rabbids
Developer: Ketchapp (Ubisoft) Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: February 13th, 2019 Updates: N/A
Ubisoft's latest venture with the Raving Rabbids sees you running through hordes of enemies in an attempt to obtain a rocket. From here you can unleash the devices "legendary" firepower.
Collecting coins enables customisation for your Rabbid due to a selection of outfits available.
Stars on the other hand, will help acquire power defense armor which will help when taking on more difficult levels.
NBA Now
Developer: Gamevil Where: New Zealand, Canada and Australia Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: January 16th, 2019 Updates: (3) May 1st, 2019
NBA Now tests your knowledge as you create your team of rookies and professionals.
Build your own championship team as you aim to become the greatest player, GM, and coach of all time.
Using touch controls play players from across the world while keeping up-to-date on all the latest NBA news.
Candy Crush Cubes
Developer: King Where: Canada Platforms: Android Live since: December 3rd, 2018 Updates: (3) January 7th, 2019
Hot off the heels of Candy Crush Tales, King has launched another Candy Crush game into soft launch called Candy Crush Cubes.
This time around you’ll find yourself in the Mayoral hot-seat and tasked with solving puzzles to create a new candy town.
Puzzles this time around are tap-based and require you to match colours, with additional candies and boosters thrown in for good measure.
If you don’t fancy going it alone, however, you can sign up some friends to your cabinet to get things rolling.
Gears POP!
Developer: Microsoft Where: Australia, Poland, Ireland and Luxembourg Platforms: Android Live since: November 14th, 2018 Updates: (11) May 21st, 2019
Gears of War and Funko Pop hybrid Gears POP! Has landed in Asia and is in the middle of soft launch.
Gears POP plays out as a squad-based real-time multiplayer battler with each unit within a squad processing unique abilities and ultimate moves.
The game also holds a collectable element and a swathe of heroes and villains from the Gears of War universe can be recruited to your squad.
The sixth update added Xbox Live support allowing progress to be carried across multiple devices.
The seventh update added character customisation as well as different control options.
Candy Crush Tales
Developer: King Where: Canada Platforms: Android Live since: December 3rd, 2018 Updates: (4) January 7th, 2018
Fresh off the release of Candy Crush Friends Saga, King has soft-launched a new entry in this series that boasts a similar visual aesthetic.
Called Candy Crush Tales, it holds a more significant emphasis on narrative and story progression.
The narrative features a kingdom that has been overridden with salt, with players tasked with bringing some sweetness back to the Candy Kingdom.
Despite a new narrative direction, the gameplay stays the same with match-three puzzles that have to be solved to push the story along.
Kitty Catsanova
Developer: Kongregate Where: Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: November 6th, 2018 Updates: (2), December 3rd, 2018
Idle games crafts-folk Kongregate is back, although this time around the aim of the game isn’t to money but spend it charming cats.
Called Kitty Catsanova, time-management remains the key to balancing work life and showering your fanciful feline with gifts to win their affection.
Of course, gifts only go so far in the game of love so you’ll need to dowse on some charm and take your purring partner out on a series of dates.
Regarding the choice of partner, there’s a myriad of single cats with rare and legendary ones up for discovery.
Card Smash: Tribes at War
Developer: Heavyweight Rex Where: New Zealand, Holland, Philippines and Thailand Platforms: iOS Live since: October 27th, 2017 Updates: (10) June 14th, 2019
Going head-to-head with other players in card-based battles is still the thrust of the game, and over 100 cards can be collected from daily quests.
The title also holds a competitive element with a real-time PvP league on offer around the clock.
Between tournaments, however, you can take advantage of the Card Smash’s deck builder to try out different strategies and upgrade your deck.
The fourth update brought a slew of changes. There's a new world map to explore and a new deck builder has been brought in with hopes it'll be more intuitive.
The fifth update brought with it a new and improved World Map to explore for all adventure seekers and alike, alongside a nice and shiny new Journal to keep track of your daily challenges and rewards.
The sixth update changed up the world map while a Journal was added to keep track of daily challenges and rewards.
The eighth update improved the AI while adding new art and implementing general bug fixes.
Lineage II: Dark Legacy
Developer: NCSoft Where: Mexico Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 27th, 2018 Updates: (8) June 10th, 2019
Not too long after bringing its popular franchise Lineage to mobile, the publisher has swiftly followed up with a spin-off.
Called Lineage II: Dark Legacy, it changes up its MMORPG fundamentals with an experience focused on dungeon crawling, with 100 floors to sift through for loot and plunder.
If PVP is more your speed, the RPG also comes with a siege mode where you’ll be tasked with penetrating your enemy’s defences and invading their castle.
Of course, there are customisation options available to make sure your own castle doesn’t meet such a fate, from electrifying Shock Cannons to piercing Ballistas.
War is, however, seldom won by tech alone and mercenaries will also be recruitable for your various ends, with their skills upgradable. Such fiends up for grabs include series regulars the Shillien Knight, Abyss Walker, Spellsinger and Tyrant.
The seventh update brought in a whole host of new content including a revamp on combat, a new mana system, a new Training Island chapter and a new Mercenary Codex.
Vineyard Valley: Design Story
Developer: Jam City Where: Mexico, Singapore and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: October 31st, 2018 Updates: (18) June 19th, 2019
After briefly straying away from its beloved match-three formula Jam City has whipped up a chef-themed puzzle game.
Called Super Chef, you’re tasked with running and designing a successful restaurant. That is, once you save it from the brink of ruin.
To do so, you’ll cook up mean dishes and plough your way through puzzles to do so.
There’s also a degree of customer interaction with each having their own secrets for you to discover.
The second update included 75 new levels alongside new sounds, animations and stability improvements.
The seventh update added another 75 levels that included new sounds, animations and stability improvements.
The eighth update changed the name of the game from Super Chef to Vineyard Valley.
The 10th update changed the opening chapter while adding animations and further bug fixes.
The 13th update brought in new features such as the Reserve Room and Clubs, alongside 40 new levels across two new chapters.
The 16th update changed the game’s name to Vineyard Valley: Design Story.
The 17th update brought in a fix that prevents the game from freezing on the load screening once the player reaches a certain level.
The 18th update brought in an unlimited lives feature, gave players the ability to change their name at any time, updated the store and fixed numerous bugs.
Diner Dash Adventures
Developer: Glu Where: Sweden, Switzerland, Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand Platforms: iOS Live since: October 16th, 2018 Updates: (11) June 14th, 2019
Diner Town needs a hero. It’s not you, that would be series protagonist Flo, but you’re here to help regardless.
Thanks to Mr Big and his meddlesome goons, the town has become quite meek. The diner has lost its lustre, the hotel could do with some TLC and so on.
As you cook, match and serve the town back to fighting form you’ll unlock new additions to build the town back up, while finding out what happened in the first place.
Diner Dash Adventures will also feature some games in one with Diner Dash playable now and Hotel Dash on the way soon.
The fifth update added daily goals as well as a new opening cinematic.
The sixth update added the ability to continue without starting a level over.
The seventh update changed the game’s name from Diner Dash Town to Diner Dash Adventures
Farm Heroes Champions
Developer: King Where: Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom Platforms: Android Live since: November 5th, 2018 Updates: (20) April 8th, 2019
The Farm Adventure life is so nice that it appears twice in our soft launch regular, with King tentatively launching another title.
Called Farm Heroes Champions, it maintains the series staple of polished and cute animations, with match-three puzzles to boot.
The twist this time around is team-play, which can be achieved through syncing the game between devices. Buddying up will also lead to great rewards.
Garena Contra Return
Developer: Tencent Where: Philippines, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Hong Kong Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: August 7th, 2018 Updates: (3) January 17th, 2019
After a year on Asian shores, a westernised version of Contra: Return has also been on the rollout in the region.
Helmed by Garena, alongside Konami and Tencent, the retro favourite seems to come with all the bits you remember.
Featuring heroes Bill and Lance, you’ll be able to make your way across side-scrolling levels in 3D and co-op action.
Alongside the familiar boss battles, PVP instant battles will also be available. No word if the classic Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right code still works though.
Hungry Shark Heroes
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Australia, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand Platforms: Android Live since: September 21st, 2018 Updates: (14) June 6th, 2019
Ubisoft’s batch of hungry chaps are back and are ready to be collected and battled against each other for your enjoyment.
Called Hungry Shark Heroes, it features over 120 sharks that can be collected and bred in a customisable reef through the pairing of two sharks. Additionally, you can also borrow different species of sharks from your friends to further unlock other species.
After that, you’ll be tasked with mentoring your young shark and teaching them the ways of ‘shark-fu’.
After your aquatic apprentice is ready for the trials and tribulations of combat you can take to one of 15 arenas and do battle in team-based formats.
Different combinations and specific timing will be key to helping you vanquish foes.
A range of live events will be in place to keep you playing and they will centre around various maps.
Legends at War!
Developer: Social Point Where: Canada, United Kingdom, Philippines, Australia, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark Platforms: iOS Live since: August 4th, 2018 Updates: (15) March 4th, 2019
Set in the mythical realm, Legends at War blends RPG-like fantastical elements with wartime tactics.
This realm has five elemental kingdoms in total, which are all ripe for you to conquer. Through a RPG progression system you collect and summon a plethora of heroes and upgrade their skills.
Rare materials found through exploration will also aid you in pushing your marry army to their full potential.
Much like any good war title, war doesn’t have to be waged alone, and you can forge various alliances with friends to climb the leaderboards.
You can elicit aid through gifts and donations and even dole them out yourself.
The fifth update added a new storyline in which you meet your arch-nemesis Lord Eagris and an increase in difficulty and rewards for beating monsters.
The 11th update introduced a new five-star hero called Courage exclusively to the Titan store.
Go Race: Super Karts
Developer: Space Ape Where: Philippines, Australia and the Netherlands Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: August 30th, 2018 Updates: (4) December 4th, 2018
Space Ape is fixing up to bring the classic kart racer archetype to mobile.
Go Race: Super Karts comes with all the trademarks of the beloved genre, from tight turns to weapons.
Races will be a swift two-minutes each and will consist of deciding whether it’s more worth your while to play smart or screw over your friends as frequently as possible.
Avatars will be customisable along with the karts themselves and a myriad of modes will be available from events and tournaments to championships.
Wild Things: Animal Adventures
Developer: Jam City Where: Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: January 22nd, 2019 Updates: (9) June 18th, 2019
Jam City has soft-launched match-three puzzler Wild Things in a bid to make your heart sing.
Wild Things: Animal Adventures features a myriad of cutely animated created called the Wild Things who live peacefully in a diverse land. Their tranquil life is all thanks to a tree, which is also referred to as their “touchstone”.
As it goes, nothing good can last and it appears something is on the way to upset the balance. Gameplay wise, you’ll be navigating your way through match-three puzzles with plenty of animals to collect.
PUBG Lite
Developer: Tencent Where: Philippines and Brazil Platforms: Android Live since: August 9th, 2018 Updates: (8) December 14th, 2018
As we approach the year mark of Tencent teaming up with PUBG Corp to bring the famous battle royale to mobile, we now have our fourth iteration of the game.
PUBG Lite sets itself apart by being a bite-size version of the popular battle royale title and will take up considerably less room on your mobile.
Built with Unreal Engine 4, it is optimised for devices with less RAM. The lighter model means that lower-powered devices will also be able to run the game without sacrificing gameplay.
The game itself has also been downsized with a smaller 2x2 kilometre map and a player-pool per game of 40 combatants.
The seventh update brought about a new arcade mode called 'war', which revolves around killing enemies to earn points. When the timer reaches 0, the team with the higher score wins.
The update also introduced the royale pass, a paid-for feature that allows players to unlock cosmetics as they level up.
Knighthood
Developer: King Where: Denmark, Sweden and Malaysia Platforms: Android Live since: July 20th, 2018 Updates: (8) April 4th, 2019
Set in the fantastical and medieval world of Astellan with customisable knights, King is entering the RPG arena with Knighthood. Quite apt given the Candy Crush Developer’s name.
You’ll take to Astellan with your own created character to tame the chaos of the lands and progress through a series of trials. In doing so you’ll power up your gauntlet.
As is standard fare for RPGs you’ll also snag better armour and weapons from loot. Combat is described as “gesture-driven” and will be turn-based.
Rest assured, potential knights need not face these trials alone, as ancient heroes can be collected to fight by your side.
Blade Runner Nexus
Developer: Next Games Where: Finland and Poland Platforms: Android Live since: July 10th, 2018 Updates: (16) April 18th, 2019
Following on from releasing The Walking Dead: Our World Next Games has soft-launched its next big title based on a famous IP.
Blade Runner 2049 is a role-playing game with a story that will no doubt be indulgent should you be a fan of the original films, or even the book if you’re a Philip K Dick fan.
As a fresh-faced blade runner, you’re tasked with collecting evidence to aid you in hunting down rogue replicants.
Staple characters from the series are collectable and will aid you in overcoming threats. Freshly formed teams can also be powered up to take on more challenging targets with proportionate awards.
You don’t have to go it alone though as friends and blade runners alike can be enlisted to help you accomplish a mission.
The 17th update added a selection of new characters from the Blade Runner universe as well as performance and usability improvements.
First Hero
Developer: Webzen Where: Brazil and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 6th, 2018 Updates: (6) June 17th, 2019
A real-time strategy game with RPG features, First Hero is available for both Android and iOS devices.
Players are tasked with recruiting and developing legendary and historical heroes to win battles against other warriors.
The key element of First Hero is finding the balance between the best strategy to build and defend one's fortresses while expanding the empire, which can be done through winning battles and forming alliances.
The victors can look forward to a rich array of rewards, which includes crystals, resources, heroes and cash items.
The seventh update soft-launched the title in South Korea alongside several bug fixes.
Battle Bombers Arena
Developer: FuturePlay Where: Poland, Ukraine, Finland, Ireland Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 6th, 2018 Updates: (14) August 30th, 2018
An intriguing combination of cute animals in a Bomberman-style game makes for FuturePlay’s Battle Bombers Arena.
Much akin to its influence, the player-versus-player multiplayer games centres on blowing opponents to bits.
15 players are placed in a shrinking arena in real-time and are given obstacles to clear, power-ups to grab and, most importantly, enemies to blast to smithereens.
Players can also choose to do battle as a range of animals, from foxes and koala bears to ponies and crocodiles.
DC: Unchained
Developer: Four Thirty Three Where: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: January 10th, 2018 Updates: (20) November 15th, 2018
Four Thirty Three’s DC-licensed dungeon brawler is as much about saving the world as it is tearing it down, it just so happens to come down to what you fancy.
Alongside a classic story mode, players can skip straight to the fight with a PvP mode that pits the player against player or an “unchained mode,” which acts as a Co-Op feature.
Gameplay revolves around putting together your own five-person suicide squad with 35 heroes and villains up for selection, from Batman and Superman to the Joker and Harley Quinn.
The 11th update added a new chapter called Apokolips Invasion Gotham City along with balance adjustments and a new stamina system.
The 16th update added a new skins and re-balanced the hero roster to boot.
Digimon Soul Chasers Season 2
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: South Korea Platforms: iOS Live since: May 4th, 2018 Updates: N/A
Bandai Namco has given Digimon Soul Chaser the sequel treatment with Soul Chaser 2.
The PvP and RPG hybrid title will feature the series classics such as raising Digimon and battling them against each other.
120 Digimon are up for grabs and they can be organised into three classes; which are attack, defence and skill. Each with their own strengths and weaknesses.
Players will also be able to bring up to six Digimon into a battle and will be able to raise them to fulfil different roles through a stat system.
God Eater: Resonate Ops
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Japan Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: April 3rd, 2018 Updates: (25) June 18th, 2019
Bandai Namco’s God Eater: Resonate Ops not only represents the newest instalment in the God Eater series but the first time it’s come to the mobile platform on iOS and Android.
Currently in soft-launch in Japan, the RPG title is free-to-play with item-based micro-transactions.
The story continues on from its previous title God Eater 2: Rage Burst and sees humankind in decline, with the game's protagonist thrown into restricted battle zones in the game’s collapsing world.
Combat is turn-based and features a party system with returning characters from previous games in the series, who all make cameo appearances for specific missions.
The fourth update laid the groundwork for an upcoming event whilst performing other maintenance, such as adjusting game balance and refurbishing exchange UI.
Final Space AR
Developer: Time Warner Where: - Platforms: iOS Live since: 17th March, 2018 Updates: (4) May 24th, 2018
Staying true to trend, internet Indie film marker Olan Rogers and TV host Conan O’Brien’s The Final Space is the latest TV Show/ film to get the augmented reality treatment.
Gary, Mooncake and the crew will be brought to fan’s phones and will playout various scenes that can be recorded and shared. The free-to-play title will also roll out more content as the show airs more episodes.
Final Space is an animated adult comedy sci-fi TV series that is currently airing on TBS. Episodes centre on main protagonist Gary and his alien friend Mooncake as they endeavour to unlock the mystery of final space.
Sky: Light Awaits
Developer: thatgamecompany Where: Philippines, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Singapore Platforms: iOS Live since: December 19th, 2017 Updates: (38) April 17th, 2019
After years making celebrated games for Sony consoles, thatgamecompany is making the leap to mobile with gentle exploration game Sky: Light Awaits.
Pitched as a social adventure, you're armed with a lit candle and the ability to fly, and it's up to you to restore light to the dark areas of the world.
You'll need to rope in friends and family to help you out on your adventure, and you'll need to solve puzzles, gift candles, and hold hands if you want to open up even more of the world.
Though if it's anything like previous games from thatgamecompany, you can just as easily spend eternity wandering around the starting location and still enjoy the calm, gentle nature of the environment.
The third update adds a Starter Pack to kickstart your adventure, allows cosmetics to be accessed from any shop, and fixes some bugs.
The ninth update adds two new levels along with a dark creature that will remove emotes if they attack the player.
The 16th update adds a new level called The Eye of Eden along with the Rebirth system, which allows additional story playthroughs and emote upgrades.
The 22nd addition added the ability to play hide and seek with other players, should you have the emote. The updated also overhauled the HUD and UI.
The 27th updated included constellation maps, which have been introduced in all levels for players to interact with and receive a beacon guide to an objective.
The 33rd update introduced numerous changes in an effort to make currency progression clear, accessible and balanced. One such change changed Candles and Hearts into the new Candle currency, whereas Rainbow Hearts is now Hearts.
The 38th update majorly overhauled almost every level as well as introducing a new Adventure Pass called The Season of Gratitude.
MapleStory Blitz
Developer: Nexon Where: Australia, Malaysia, Macau, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 10th, 2017 Updates: (14) July 26th, 2018
Remember MMORPG MapleStory? Well, you won't recognise it in Nexon's mobile take on the world, MapleStory Blitz.
Rather than make a smaller RPG, Nexon has instead taken the themes and settings of the game and used it to make a Clash Royale-style card-based MOBA.
Players battle in real-time PvP online matches, sending their units down one of three lanes and trying to topple their opposition before they get crushed.
You'll need to build up a deck of cards to fight with, and level them up as you go so you don't get wiped out by the competition.
The sixth update adds an emoji-based communication system, updates the tutorial, changes how heroes are acquired, adds a navigation system for beginners, and makes some other balance changes and bug fixes.
The ninth update brought with it a new season that included a new battleground called Zakum's Altar and a new card pack.
The 10th update introduces the new Brand Battle Mode, a PvP arena that introduces a new set of rules such as the "Spear meets Shield" mode which grants players powerful decks to take on equally powerful opponents.
The 11th update, otherwise known as the Luminous update, added a new character along with event quests and a guaranteed hero supply package.
The 12th update added a new battleground called the Temple of Time.
The 13th update introduced a new hero called Aran, the Master of the polearm.
The 14th update put up 300 NCoins and 30,000 Mesos for new players, along with three new types of event quests.
Rocky Horror: Touch Me
Developer: Rocket Lolly Games Where: Denmark Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 7th, 2017 Updates: (5) November 10th, 2017
If you're a Rocky Horror fan and have often wondered what it would be like to star in your own version of the stage musical, then Rocket Lolly have made your dreams come true with Rocky Horror: Touch Me.
With just a swipe to the left (sorry), you can dance along to classic Rocky Horror tunes as your favourite characters, scoring points and looking good as you do so.
Perform well and you'll unlock new body parts to equip, stage sets and props to dance with, and new songs to play along to.
You can also create your own dances, which will then be played and reviewed by other players, earning you a "fame factor" is people enjoy your creations.
The first update adds Facecam recording to shared dances using Everyplay, as well as fixing some bugs.
The second update makes a raft of upgrades and bug fixes, including dropping the initial large file download, and making the tutorial much better.
The fourth update improves the UI to make actions clearer, and to make the game easier to play on smaller screens.
The fifth update replaces the random dances on the main menu with a bunch of pre-set dances, and fixes a number of bugs.
Rocky Horror: Touch Me has currently been taken down but is expected to be back soon.
Farm Adventure
Developer: King Where: Philippines, Chillie, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Canada, Taiwan, Portugal Platforms: Android Live since: May 30th, 2017 Updates: (15) July 26th, 2018
Not content with just one Farm Heroes game, King is back with another trip to the countryside in Farm Adventure (or Farm Heroes 2, according to its package name).
As one might expect, it's a match-3 title - you'll need to swipe columns and rows of fruits and veg together to score points, clear the board, and complete objectives.
You can also customise your farm as you go to add your own personality to proceedings, as well as hang out with a range of cute animals who will all be your friend.
And to carry on a recent King trend, the game will have "glossy 3D graphics" to appeal to the high-quality visuals crowd.
The 15th update added in-app purchases and a new tutorial.
Rocksmith
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: May 16th, 2017 Updates: (19) November 20th, 2018
Rocksmith is a pretty good piece of kit and found its original home on PC and console, but now Ubisoft is giving it a new lease of life with a mobile release, also called Rocksmith.
Using a guitar jack adaptor musicians use to record their guitar on an iPad, Rocksmith allows guitarists and bassists to play along with songs, learning them on an actual instrument at their own pace.
You can repeat a section at different speeds and as many times as you like, and you can watch and interact with video tutorials to teach you particular parts of guitar playing.
And since it's on mobile, it's free-to-start - you get four songs with the download, and you can add more to your catalogue by purchasing new tracks.
The 10th update makes the game available to play on iPhone and iPod, and offers up a free song to download.
The 14th update integrates Facebook, so players no longer need to create a new account to play the game, as well as improving the UI for songs requiring a capo and allowing more control over difficulty settings.
The 17th update brought in a new Course Mode so students could track their personal progression through a curriculum designed to teach basic techniques and familiar songs.
Temple Run: Treasure Hunters
Developer: Scopely Where: Spain, Ireland, Romania and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 30th, 2016 Updates: (24) May 30th, 2019
Treasure and match-3 seem to go hand-in-hand since they both usually involve gems, so maybe Temple Run: Treasure Hunters (formerly Treasure Hunters!) isn't such a wild idea after all.
You'll be solving puzzles through match-3 mechanics as your character delves deep into over 100 levels of tomb-raiding looking for the titular treasure.
You can also customise your character as you see fit, and the game promises hidden paths, a variety of game modes, and plenty of other distractions to keep you entertained.
The third update increases the number of levels to over 200, and adds new boosters to help with trickier levels.
An 11th update came nine-months after its predecessor. The "all-new" Temple Run Treasure Hunters features redesigned puzzles and gameplay.
The 14th update introduced a slew of new levels along with a new store to purchase items from.
The 23rd update brought in 40 new levels alongside various bug fixes.
