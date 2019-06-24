48 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Tales

Developer: thatgamecompany

Where: Philippines, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Singapore

Platforms: iOS

Live since: December 19th, 2017

Updates: (38) April 17th, 2019



After years making celebrated games for Sony consoles, thatgamecompany is making the leap to mobile with gentle exploration game Sky: Light Awaits.

Pitched as a social adventure, you're armed with a lit candle and the ability to fly, and it's up to you to restore light to the dark areas of the world.

You'll need to rope in friends and family to help you out on your adventure, and you'll need to solve puzzles, gift candles, and hold hands if you want to open up even more of the world.

Though if it's anything like previous games from thatgamecompany, you can just as easily spend eternity wandering around the starting location and still enjoy the calm, gentle nature of the environment.

The third update adds a Starter Pack to kickstart your adventure, allows cosmetics to be accessed from any shop, and fixes some bugs.

The ninth update adds two new levels along with a dark creature that will remove emotes if they attack the player.

The 16th update adds a new level called The Eye of Eden along with the Rebirth system, which allows additional story playthroughs and emote upgrades.

The 22nd addition added the ability to play hide and seek with other players, should you have the emote. The updated also overhauled the HUD and UI.

The 27th updated included constellation maps, which have been introduced in all levels for players to interact with and receive a beacon guide to an objective.

The 33rd update introduced numerous changes in an effort to make currency progression clear, accessible and balanced. One such change changed Candles and Hearts into the new Candle currency, whereas Rainbow Hearts is now Hearts.

The 38th update majorly overhauled almost every level as well as introducing a new Adventure Pass called The Season of Gratitude.