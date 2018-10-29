Feature

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Growth Track

By , Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

The Growth Track

Here we've put together a list of the videos from The Growth Track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Facebook, Chartboost, DeltaDNA, Netmarble and more

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • How offline advertising can boost your mobile and digital acquisition performance

    The Specialist Works chief client officer Matthew Pover speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    The Specialist Works chief client officer Matthew Pover speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • Gold standards for acquisition and retention

    Our panel of games industry experts from Chartboost, Megacool, Libring and 4EversGames speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • The history of ad monetisation and how we got here

    Chartboost GM of EMEA and India Johan Lofstrom speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Chartboost GM of EMEA and India Johan Lofstrom speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • The future of gaming is empathy: The key to retaining players

    12traits CEO Joe Schaeppi speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    12traits CEO Joe Schaeppi speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 7 post-launch CRM strategies you need to know to maximise game revenues

    DeltaDNA chief strategy officer Isaac Roseboom speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    DeltaDNA chief strategy officer Isaac Roseboom speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • How AI automation increases games IAP LTV by 25%

    Game of Whales CEO Doron Kagan speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Game of Whales CEO Doron Kagan speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • Going global: Bringing giant games from South Korea to the West

    Netmarble EMEA CEO Barış Özistek speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Netmarble EMEA CEO Barış Özistek speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • Users acquired - Now what?: Maximising revenue from existing players

    Wappier CEO Alex Moukas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

    Wappier CEO Alex Moukas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.


  • Facebook marketing 101 - Boost your revenues with high-value users

    Facebook EMEA gaming partner manager Alessio Aristide speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

    Facebook EMEA gaming partner manager Alessio Aristide speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.









