4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Esports Academy track

By , Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Esports Academy

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Esports Academy track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Game Insight, Esports.com, Ginx and more.

  • Attracting more than gamers - Esports as a social event
  • Building mobile esports in Guns of Boom
  • The evolution of esports
  • The future of mobile esports

  • Attracting more than gamers - Esports as a social event

    Ginx marketing director Solenne LaGrange speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Building mobile esports in Guns of Boom

    Game Insight head of strategy Nikita Sherman speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • The evolution of esports

    Esports.com chief strategy officer Arne Peters speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • The future of mobile esports

    Our panel of games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


