4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Esports Academy track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Esports Academy

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Esports Academy track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Game Insight, Esports.com, Ginx and more.

Attracting more than gamers - Esports as a social event

Building mobile esports in Guns of Boom

The evolution of esports

The future of mobile esports

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.