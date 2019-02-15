Feature

5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Live Ops Landscape track

By , Senior Editor
5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Live Ops Landscape track

It’s been just a month since Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019.

Miss the show? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions or catch up with the ones you didn’t quite get to make it to?

We’ve got the sessions from the Live Ops Landscape track ready for your viewing pleasure.

Top #content

This series of talks from the track, which was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech, features experts from Amazon, Hutch, PlayFab, ChillConnect and Kolibri Games.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Delighting your players with live ops
  • Live ops sucks, but it doesn't have to – 5 ways to ease your live ops pain
  • PlayFab on game monetisation with live game operations
  • Hutch on monetising for live ops
  • Kolibri Games on rapid development for idle games

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Delighting your players with live ops

    Amazon Developer Evangelist Mike Hines delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 Live ops sucks, but it doesn't have to – 5 ways to ease your live ops pain

    ChilliConnect CEO Paul Farley and CTO Mike Herron deliver a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 PlayFab on game monetisation with live game operations

    PlayFab engagement manager Mark Val delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    For the increasing number of games that are always online, managing live operations is increasingly essential. At PlayFab we meet thousands of live game ops developers and ask key questions about how to keep players excited, what are the key metrics, how to operate teams on global games, what are their strategies for live operations and how they see the future. We are opening the book of live ops and how to do it.

    Takeaways: This talk covers operations, monetisations, tools, and tips, how to engage new users and how to have live game operations thinking from the start while not burning out your player base.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Hutch on monetising for live ops

    Hutch Product Owner Ian Griffiths delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 Kolibri Games on rapid development for idle games

    Kolibri Games Founder & Co-CEO Daniel Stammler delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Kolibri Games’s Daniel Stammler on a development philosophy that favors design decisions that are authored or at least corroborated by the community.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Jan 25th, 2019

Which simple tips deliver the biggest value to developers?

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

as Feature Feb 2nd, 2018

What’s next for mobile games? Challenges and opportunities

Comment & Opinion Jan 26th, 2018

6 things we learned at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018

News Dec 24th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 24: All you need to know about PGC London 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies