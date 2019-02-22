9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Trade Trends track

Miss the Trade Trends track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

We'll we've got just the thing for you: we've got all the sessions from the track published on YouTube and ready for your viewing pleasure.

Trendy

This series of talks from the Trade Trends track, which was sponsored by GameAnalytics, features speakers from the likes of King, London Games Festival, Big Pixel Studios, London Venture Partners and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

What do movie directors, motorcyclists and historians know about making games?

5 lessons from making London the games capital of the world

Paving the way for player-owned game economies

What happens to the UK games industry after Brexit?

The history of the UK’s mobile games industry

London Venture Partners on venture capital in games – What, when, why, how

Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers

How to bag an IP like Rick and Morty and deliver a killer game

Third-party publishing – Why and how

