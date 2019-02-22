Feature

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Trade Trends track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Trade Trends track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

We'll we've got just the thing for you: we've got all the sessions from the track published on YouTube and ready for your viewing pleasure.

This series of talks from the Trade Trends track, which was sponsored by GameAnalytics, features speakers from the likes of King, London Games Festival, Big Pixel Studios, London Venture Partners and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • What do movie directors, motorcyclists and historians know about making games?
  • 5 lessons from making London the games capital of the world
  • Paving the way for player-owned game economies
  • What happens to the UK games industry after Brexit?
  • The history of the UK’s mobile games industry
  • London Venture Partners on venture capital in games – What, when, why, how
  • Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers
  • How to bag an IP like Rick and Morty and deliver a killer game
  • Third-party publishing – Why and how

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

  • 1 What do movie directors, motorcyclists and historians know about making games?

    King London Head of London Studio Todd Green delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    What can games makers learn from movies, music, literature and art?

    Drawing on a wide range of examples from across the arts, Todd Green will argue that games cannot be and should not be an island – and show how the decisions we make in designing games experiences might look very different if we took a wider view of our work. Expect plenty of insights into the way he and King think about games-making, some new ideas for inspiration, and a duet with Lady Gaga…

  • 2 5 lessons from making London the games capital of the world

    London Games Festival Head of Games Michael French delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • 3 Paving the way for player-owned game economies

    Mythical Games CEO John Linden delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    2019 will mark a new horizon of “Player-Owner Economies” as gamers seek more tailored, immersive and engaging experiences from their game worlds. How does this impact the way we approach development? How can we prepare for this change?

    John Linden, co-Founder and CEO of Mythical Games will share his insights to PocketGamer attendees on what this change may mean for creatives and publishers. John will also explore how his studio will be teaming up with developers, brands and creators to usher in this approach through triple-A game releases.

  • 4 What happens to the UK games industry after Brexit?

    An expert panel discusses the practical aspects game developers need to consider, how they’re likely to be affected in the post-Brexit landscape on the Trade Trends track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Our panel includes:

    • Jas Purewal, Founder, Purewal & Partners
    • Joe Brammer, CEO, Bulkhead Interactive
    • Craig Fletcher, Founder & Principal Consultant, Wicked Sick
    • Chris James, CEO, Steel Media

  • 5 The history of the UK’s mobile games industry

    Our panel of games industry experts delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    To celebrate the start of Ukie’s 30 years of play, we’ll be hosting a panel about the past, present and future of British mobile gaming. From the early years of J2ME gaming, to the rise of the smartphone and into the era of mobile gaming dominance, we’ll explore how British video games developers adapted to the changing mobile gaming environment.

    We’ll then round off proceedings by casting into the future and having a look at how mobile game companies across the country are set to evolve to meet the future needs of players.

    Our panel includes:

    • George Osborn, Founder, Go Editorial
    • Nicoll Hunt, Client Developer, Space Ape Games
    • Adrienne Law, Producer, ustwo games
    • Matthew Wiggins, CEO, MojiWorks
    • Saad Choudri, Chief Commercial Officer, Miniclip

  • 6 London Venture Partners on venture capital in games – What, when, why, how

    London Venture Partners Investor Jon Bellamy delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • 7 Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers

    GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • 8 How to bag an IP like Rick and Morty and deliver a killer game

    Big Pixel Studios Co-Founder & VP David Burpitt delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • 9 Third-party publishing – Why and how

    Anderson King, Partner Manager Games, Huawei Technologies, delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

