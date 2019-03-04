Feature

Games industry roundup: Activision Blizzard job cuts could have negative impact, Blockchain Games Next mini-summit, and top 10 streamed games

By , Senior Editor
Games industry roundup: Activision Blizzard job cuts could have negative impact, Blockchain Games Next mini-summit, and top 10 streamed games

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here.

Hottest stories

In the PC space, Activision Blizzard has added the possible negative impacts its recent bout of job cuts could have on its business to its 'risk factors' for investors, Mediatonic's Haley Uyrus discusses the effectiveness of Sunless Skies trailers,  and THQ Noric apologises for its 8chan AMA.

Meanwhile over on blockchain, Enjin gets a special feature from Samsung in showcasing its flagship Galaxy S10 handset, there's more information on the upcoming Blockchain Games Next mini-summit, and there's a piece on why there's reason for optimism in the blockchain space in 2019.

In the world of influencers, we get a look at the top 10 streamed games of the week, TikTok gets slapped with a record $5.7 million in a child privacy case, and there's a newbie's guide to Instagram business.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Feb 25th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Wargroove recovers dev costs in three days, GDAC partners with Enjin, and the death of the MCN

Feature Feb 11th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Why Introversion sold Prison Architect, blockchain's EverDreamSoft rethinks business, and Machinima shuts down

Feature Aug 13th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Aug 6th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Jul 30th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies