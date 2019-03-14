11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Connects X track

Miss the Connects X track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Connects X

The Connects X track covers issues on platforms and emerging technologies such as Nintendo Switch, virtual reality and augmented reality.

This series of talks features speakers from the likes of Resolution Games, Hipfire Games, Barog Game Labs, Skybound Games, Raw Fury and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Exploring cross-platform play between virtual reality and mobile

101 concepts for games innovation

Future games platforms – Exploiting the possibilities

From mobile to consoles and back to mobile

Skybound Games: From comics to games… and a wheel of awesome!

The business of immersive (AR/VR) games

Voice games – An overview of an up-and-coming category

Raw Fury: Cross-platform publishing – Why and how

The ethical hacker’s guide to winning with Gen Z

How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019

Porting to console – Why alternative platforms options matter

