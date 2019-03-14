11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Connects X track

Miss the Connects X track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?
Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Connects X
The Connects X track covers issues on platforms and emerging technologies such as Nintendo Switch, virtual reality and augmented reality.
This series of talks features speakers from the likes of Resolution Games, Hipfire Games, Barog Game Labs, Skybound Games, Raw Fury and more.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- Exploring cross-platform play between virtual reality and mobile
- 101 concepts for games innovation
- Future games platforms – Exploiting the possibilities
- From mobile to consoles and back to mobile
- Skybound Games: From comics to games… and a wheel of awesome!
- The business of immersive (AR/VR) games
- Voice games – An overview of an up-and-coming category
- Raw Fury: Cross-platform publishing – Why and how
- The ethical hacker’s guide to winning with Gen Z
- How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019
- Porting to console – Why alternative platforms options matter
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?