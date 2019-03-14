Feature

11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Connects X track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Connects X track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Connects X

The Connects X track covers issues on platforms and emerging technologies such as Nintendo Switch, virtual reality and augmented reality.

This series of talks features speakers from the likes of Resolution Games, Hipfire Games, Barog Game Labs, Skybound Games, Raw Fury and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Exploring cross-platform play between virtual reality and mobile
  • 101 concepts for games innovation
  • Future games platforms – Exploiting the possibilities
  • From mobile to consoles and back to mobile
  • Skybound Games: From comics to games… and a wheel of awesome!
  • The business of immersive (AR/VR) games
  • Voice games – An overview of an up-and-coming category
  • Raw Fury: Cross-platform publishing – Why and how
  • The ethical hacker’s guide to winning with Gen Z
  • How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019
  • Porting to console – Why alternative platforms options matter

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Exploring cross-platform play between virtual reality and mobile

    Our panel of experts delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Hipfire Games CTO Lari Unkari
    • Hipfire Games CEO Antti Sartanen
    • Hipfire Games Creative Director Kim Haataja
    • Prolifik CEO Allan Stewart

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 101 concepts for games innovation

    Amber Studios CEO Mihai Pohontu delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The games industry has the highest rate of creative destruction in tech, as we permanently contend with new platforms, business models, design and art trends. This ever-shifting landscape forces large games entities to retreat into familiar tropes with certain commercial outcomes, but the future belongs to those who innovate, pushing the creative boundaries of the products and the outer limits of technology. This talk will review a series of concepts ripe to be exploited by fearless indies or corporate rebels everywhere, from flicksyncs to metaverse-morphing neural networks.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 Future games platforms – Exploiting the possibilities

    Our expert panel delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Our panel includes:

    • Blue Donut Studios CEO Marcus Pullen
    • Vancouver Economic Commission, Executive Director Media + Entertainment, Nancy Basi
    • Psytec Games Founder Jon Hibbins
    • Thoughtfish CEO & Creative Director Christina Barleben
    • Play Ventures Founding Partner Harri Manninen
    • Barog Game Labs Director Simon Barratt

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 From mobile to consoles and back to mobile

    Rusto CEO Sako Salovaara delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Looking at the challenges and opportunities of developing and publishing your game on consoles.

    Rusto CEO Sako Salovaara delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Looking at the challenges and opportunities of developing and publishing your game on consoles.


  • 5 Skybound Games: From comics to games… and a wheel of awesome!

    Skybound Games EMEA General Manager Mark Stanger delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Mark Stanger, EMEA General Manager of Skybound games will talk about the unique approach of Skybound to transmedia and their approach to the wide entertainment sector: a unique proposition for the game industry where content creators are at the centre of the multi-faceted opportunities the Skybound universe can offer. Whilst majority of publishers start in the game industry and branch over other media (movie, comics etc) Skybound is an established, successful entertainment company bringing multi channel media expertise to the game industry.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 The business of immersive (AR/VR) games

    RiseAngle CEO Kaveh Vahdat delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    RiseAngle CEO Kaveh Vahdat delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 7 Voice games – An overview of an up-and-coming category

    Doppio Games Co-Founder & CEO Jeferson Valadares delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Doppio Games Co-Founder & CEO Jeferson Valadares delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 8 Raw Fury: Cross-platform publishing – Why and how

    Raw Fury Games High Priestess Andreea Chifu delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Raw Fury Games High Priestess Andreea Chifu delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 9 The ethical hacker’s guide to winning with Gen Z

    Fanbytes CEO Timothy Armoo delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Fanbytes CEO Timothy Armoo delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


  • 10 How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019

    Resolution Games Founder Tommy Palm delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    With the emergence of ARKit, ARCore, and Magic Leap, AR games are gaining mainstream attraction, offering the next big frontier for gamers and developers. However, true, engaging AR games remain limited to non existent.

    Why?

    Hear from one of the initial VR/AR gaming innovators on what’s holding developers back from building successful AR titles, how to take advantage of today’s tech to enable stellar AR games experiences, and what has been learned from previous gaming platforms including VR that can be implemented with AR (and what can be forgotten about). Learn about the fails and huge realisations from his first year of AR games development that included the launch of a major AR title. Finally, explore possible standards for AR games and expectations for the coming and penultimate standalone AR market.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 11 Porting to console – Why alternative platforms options matter

    Chorus Worldwide Founder & CEO Shintaro Kanaoya delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Chorus Worldwide Founder & CEO Shintaro Kanaoya delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

