Hot Five: Homescape's $1 billion, Voodoo in Montreal, and Candy Crush's art meets diversity

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Playrix’s Homescapes surpasses $1 billion in lifetime revenue at $4.60 per download

Story-driven match-three puzzler Homescapes has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

Launched in September 2017, the game developed by the Russian-based studio Playrix has now racked up more than 223 million downloads.

That makes an average of $4.60 per download.

4. Call of Duty: Mobile racks up almost $60 million in launch month

Call of Duty: Mobile was downloaded 148 million times during its first month, making the game the second largest launch of any mobile game ever.

The Tencent-developed title also brought in revenue of close to $60 million, with player spending surpassing $3 million at its peak on October 5th, 2019.

3. Voodoo expands 'beyond hyper-casual' with new Montreal studio

Even since it raised $200 million from Goldman Sacks in May 2018, we've all been very interested in what French mobile publisher Voodoo has been up to.

Now it appears one of the things it's doing is following the path of French companies such as Ubisoft and expanding into Canada.

According to new location boss Mehdi El Moussali, the company will be looking to "explore new concepts and continue Voodoo’s reputation of launching platform defining games".

2. Candy Crush Saga still crushing it on the US top grossing chart.

This week in our regular data article with App Annie, we considered the US top downloaded, most played and top grossing mobiles games.

And - six years on- Candy Crush Saga is still crushing it!

1. Kiki Olofsson on building diversity and great art at Candy Crush Saga dev King

And talking of Candy Crush, our most read article was an in-depth interview with King Stockholm's senior studio art director Kiki Olofsson, where she discussed both her career progression, and her work increasing the number of women working in the studio.