Hot Five: Sybo Games partners with the NFL, Ludia launches Lovelink, and how Cuphead found ever-lasting success

1. Sybo Games partners with NFLPA to bring NFL players to Subway Surfers

Sybo Games has partnered with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners to bring NFL players to Subway Surfers for the first time.

The players featured are Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Dak Prescott, and Saquon Barkley.

2. Nifty Games soft-launches NFL Clash in UK and Germany

Mobile sports game developer Nifty Games has soft-launched its real-time multiplayer American football title NFL Clash.

The game was quietly soft-launched in Mexico and Brazil on August 14th 2020, but has now expanded its soft-launch into the UK, Australia, and Germany.

3. Ludia launches first interactive dating game Lovelink

Mobile games publisher Ludia has released its first interactive dating game for mobile devices dubbed Lovelink.

Available for both iOS and Android phones, the game allows players to interact with a diverse range of characters - 75 to be exact - with more being added each week.

4. From Xbox and Nintendo to Tesla and Netflix: Studio MDHR COO Maja Moldenhauer on the ever-lasting success of Cuphead

To find out more about the whirlwind last six years of Cuphead and Studio MDHR, alongside how a number of major partnerships across Tesla, Netflix and more came to light, we spoke with Studio MDHR chief operating officer and lead inking artist Maja Moldenhauer.

5. CD Projekt's revenue increases 70% year-on-year

Polish games giant CD Projekt saw its revenue rise by almost 70 per cent year-on-year for the first half of 2020.