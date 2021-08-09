Hot Five

Hot Five: More Embracer acquisitions, a Louis Vuitton NFT mobile game and Tencent stock plummets

The hottest articles of last week

By , Deputy Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Louis Vuitton launching NFT mobile game in August

French fashion brand Louis Vuitton is launching a mobile game with NFTs.

Launched on August 4th, 2021 for iOS and Android devices, Louis: The Game will be part of the company's celebrations for the 200th anniversary of its founder's birth.

2. Embracer makes eight acquisitions, including CrazyLabs

Swedish games publisher Embracer Group has purchased eight new companies, including mobile developer CrazyLabs.

The purchases totalled $315 million making it Embracer’s third-largest purchase this year.

3. Spanish casual startup Unusuall raises $3.6 million, led by Garena

Spanish startup Unusuall has raised $3.6 million (€3 million) in seed funding, which was led by Free Fire publisher Garena.

Unusuall's goal is to create casual mobile games with more social and more exciting experiences.

4. CrazyLabs acquires Firescore Interactive to boost Indian hypercasual ecosystem

Hypercasual publisher CrazyLabs has acquired Indian developer Firescore Interactive,

Founded in August 2018 by Karan Khairajani and Surojit Roy, the Mumbai-based developer has seen its mobile games generate over 200 million downloads.

5. Tencent stock falls by $60 billion following criticism from state media

Tencent has revealed that it will rein in accessibility options it has implemented for minors, following criticism from a state media article that saw $60 billion knocked off the company's valuation.

Following the publishing of the article, Tencent’s share price fell more than 10 per cent - plummeting the Chinese tech giant's stock by almost $60 billion.


