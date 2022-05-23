Hot Five: Axie Infinity's utility currency value hits $0.004, Apex Legends is the most downloaded iOS game, and former King team raises $3mil for Bitcoin gaming

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.
Read on and digest…
1. Axie Infinity’s utility currency devalued to $0.004
Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis’ utility currency Smooth Love Potion (SLP) plummeted to $0.004 on May 12, as the developer struggles with ensuring sustainability of the game's ecosystems, player activities, and the profitability for players in tier three countries.
2. Apex Legends Mobile is the most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries
Respawn Entertainment has plenty of reasons to celebrate, following the May 17 release of Apex Legends Mobile, with the title becoming the most downloaded game on the App Store in 60 countries including includes Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the US, according to an initial snapshot from Sensor Tower.
3. Product Madness opening a new studio in Spain
Mobile game studio Product Madness has announced that it is establishing a new development hub in Barcelona, Spain, intending to further its growth, as the company has tripled its size over the last three years. The new Barcelona studio is its fifth internationally, after opening locations in the UK, Ukraine, Israel, and Poland.
4. Former King team raises $3 million to bring Bitcoin to mobile gaming
The recently-formed pnkfrg studios – pronounced pink frog studios – founded by former King team leads, has raised $3 million in seed funding to create mobile gaming experiences through the blockchain network, although the studio's intention to bring Bitcoin to gamified user-generated video content remains ambiguous.
5. Eric Seufert launches $10 million investment fund supported by Supercell, Huuuge Games
Mobile games marketing analyst Eric Seufert has launched a $10 million investment fund supporting mobile advertising and gaming startups with the backing of 38 investors including Supercell and Gamejam’s Christian Calderon.
