News

Former King team raises $3 million to bring Bitcoin to mobile gaming

Casual mobile studio pnkfrg studios aims to merge video UGC with Bitcoin and the Lightning network into mobile gaming experiences

Former King team raises $3 million to bring Bitcoin to mobile gaming
By , Editor

The recently-formed pnkfrg studios – pronounced pink frog studios – founded by former King team leads, has raised $3 million in seed funding to create mobile gaming experiences through the blockchain network.

The company was co-founded by Philipp Lanik, former executive producer on Candy Crush Saga; Ferran Puñet Soriano, former senior business performance manager at King; Alexander Chroust, former King senior producer; and Tanja Turunen, formerly of IT consultancy Netlight.

The team possesses considerable expertise in F2P and mobile casual gaming on one of the biggest mobile franchises. However, the remit of pnkfrg studios – aiming to “creat[e] a new casual mobile experience by transforming user generated video content into an interactive gaming experience supported by Bitcoin and the Lightning network” – remains loosely defined.

“A paradigm shift in casual mobile gaming”

Lanik, CEO of pnkfrg studios, stated: “We founded pnkfrg studios because we believe in a paradigm shift in casual mobile gaming as well as in a new way of digital financial transactions. Players and creators seek to be rewarded for their time, want to own and trade digital assets, and expect to gain value for their skills and contribution while having a fun time.

“With our product we are addressing the needs of the generation of mobile natives and social creators. We want them to play our games on their daily commute or break, obtain crypto rewards for their engagement and give them the opportunity to spend, save, or donate it in real life – direct, frictionless, rewarding. The Bitcoin lightning network with its low fee microtransaction is a perfect solution to support our vision”

Despite the considerable lows experiences with the NFT, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain gaming markets, the mobile games industry is still hedging considerable bets on blockchain gaming and play-to-earn, with blockchain gaming driving $3.2 billion – 50 per cent – of private investment deals across 2021.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2022

Tilting Point bullish on blockchain as it announces first Web3 titles

Interview May 5th, 2022

NFTs in games is completely different to public perception, says WAX Studios' David Kim

Interview May 4th, 2022

Will the Mythical Games team persuade you to enter Web3 at PGC Seattle?

News Apr 28th, 2022

International venture fund Draper Dragon invests in ambitious MU project

Interview Apr 27th, 2022

Speaker Spotlight: Will Freeverse.io's Living Assets NFTs bring real value in play-to-earn?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies