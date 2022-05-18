News

Apex Legends Mobile is the most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries

Entered the top 10 most downloaded in 89 countries

Apex Legends Mobile is the most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries
By , Editor

Respawn Entertainment has plenty of reasons to celebrate, following the May 17 release of Apex Legends Mobile, with the title becoming the most downloaded game on the App Store in 60 countries including includes Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the US, according to an initial snapshot from Sensor Tower.

Apex Legends Mobile also ranked within the top 10 most downloaded iPhone game in 89 countries.

Far more than a big fish in a small pond, the title was the most downloaded app in 28 countries, including the aforementioned Japan and US stores, and was within the top 10 downloaded apps in 65 countries.

Sensor Tower noted that its analysis includes a localised version of Apex Legends Mobile, released in Hong Kong and Macau, which was similarly the most downloaded iPhone app on the day of release.

EA is among many of the largest games publishers that is looking towards the untapped potential of the mobile market, after a 78 per cent growth mobile revenue in Q3 fiscal year 2022.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

News Feb 25th, 2022

Apex Legends Mobile to come to 10 countries next week

as News Apr 28th, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile soft launch now live - first images and gameplay surface

News Apr 19th, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile entering soft launch in India and the Philippines on Android

News Feb 5th, 2021

Apex Legends may see mobile soft launch in Q2 2021

News Jan 21st, 2021

Apex Legends accused of 'copying character design' from indie studio NOWWA

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies