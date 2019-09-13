PGC Helsinki: Max Sjöblom from Kast will be talking about future trends in videogame streaming

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In our newest speaker spotlight we caught up with Max Sjöblom from Kast. Sjöblom has a D.Sc. from Aalto University in understanding consumer behaviour in esports & streaming. His scientific publications on esports and video game streaming are among the most cited globally, making him a leading expert on the subject. Max has also had a career as a professional gamer. He currently works as the Finnish Country Manager for the streaming service Kast.

At PGC Helsinki he'll be part of a session about upcoming trends in game streaming. Live video streaming has become a large part of the online media landscape, particularly when it comes to games. Current number one Twitch is being challenged by services such as Mixer (Microsoft), which recently acquired Ninja as an exclusive streamer. The session will look at the phenomena and trends we are seeing in streaming, and media in general.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about Kast?

Max Sjöblom: Evasyst (the company) produces the Kast, a real-time streaming service with the aim of making it easier for people to share the experiences they love, with the people they care about.

What does your role at the company involve?

I run the day-to-day operations of the Helsinki office. Additionally, I take part in company-wide user research initiatives, project planning, marketing efforts, and grant proposal writing.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've played games my whole life, and feel games are an intriguing mode of media to convey a wide range of very intense experiences and emotions.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The industry seems to have been changing faster over the past year. Many games rise to the top, while others seem to disappear quickly. It is no longer a situation where the big games necessarily remain big for a long period of time.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Perhaps VR will finally become somewhat mainstream. Also, esports continuing to grow strongly will be interesting to follow, and see what new titles emerge (perhaps the auto-battlers).

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The industry especially within esports is becoming more mature, and a lot more is happening within investments.

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

The increased focus on PC games this year is very interesting.