Speaker Spotlight: Moloco's Brendan O'Connor on the value of holistic marketing

Our return to Canada for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is now just around the corner, and we have some of the biggest names in the industry joining us!

This is our second time in Canada, and we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. Attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next week to network, discover, pitch and learn from the world’s leading authorities. We'll bring together a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

We have a star-studded speaker lineup featuring the best of the best and some of the biggest names in the games industry will be present at our Toronto conference, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you a deeper look into some of those stellar personalities. Each speaker is a powerhouse trailblazing presence in the games industry within their own right, and we are really looking forward to hearing the brilliant insights and expertise they have to share with us this month!

We spoke with director of implementation at Moloco, Brendan O'Connor, who is in charge of bringing and overseeing Moloco's machine learning solutions to America. They'll be part of the Creating Engagement: Marketing Tricks to Attract the Right Audience panel in our Growth Track on Wednesday 19th.

Pocketgamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Brendan O'Connor: Not diving into what and how marketing metrics are driving perceived performance. Not having a strong enough grasp on the current state of attribution and the knock on effects it can have. Not looking at each and every buy through the lens of incrementality

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Signal obfuscation for buys. Much of Mobile gaming is reliant on some form of optimized marketing / UA to thrive and effectively allocating those dollars has become muddied in a privacy centric world

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Adaptability and an understanding of user value and how that bakes out over time into a profitable acquisition strategy. Marketing reporting and alignment is often far superior to what is seen in consumer apps or brand spend

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Holistic marketing, especially in the age of privacy where existing user suppression is becoming harder and harder to effectively do. Re-Engagement is happening on every iOS campaign for UA and using unique tools to tailor that experience to drive a user back into the title is something I see too little of accounted for.