PG.biz Podcast - Mega Studio’s Adam Jaffe on the impressive benefits of incentivised traffic

To acquire valuable players and boost rank in the app stores, studios have to shift focus and budget to offer each user a customised experience that aligns with their unique player motivations. But the path to pinpointing player intent isn’t straightforward - especially in a privacy-first landscape that makes prediction more challenging than ever.

It’s a perfect storm of conditions for revisiting and rethinking approaches that reward players for staying in the game. Adam Jaffe, founder and CEO of Mega Studio - an end-to-end gaming agency offering services in everything from product creation to marketing to monetisation - joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow to discuss how incentivised is powering UA and much more.

Adam observes that rewarded approaches pay dividends, producing retention rates that are “40% higher” than those of non-incentivised users. This is because rewarded gives marketers bonus insights into player behavior. As Adam puts it, marketers know “exactly why” a user downloaded, allowing them to create a “railed environment” or direct path that users are nearly guaranteed to follow.

In this week's podcast he shares smart strategies from how to finetune features to create long-term users, to where to place ads that maximise monetisation. Lastly, he offers advice on marrying product and marketing and explains why incentivised traffic can potentially become a critical data signal that studios can harness to optimize everything.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

03:15 - Why gamification?

05:44 - Biggest misconception about rewarded traffic

09:30 - The nuts and bolts of incentivised traffic

13:05 - Maximising monetisation

18:16 - Finding the incentivised sweet spot

24:18 - Optimising for player motivation

27:08 - The future of incentivised traffic

32:45 - Favourite games Q&A with Adam

