Interview

PG.biz Podcast - NAK3D’s Kelly Vero on merging fashion and gaming to revolutionise commerce

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PG.biz Podcast - NAK3D’s Kelly Vero on merging fashion and gaming to revolutionise commerce
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

In an industry where data driven decision making pays dividends and a deep content pool is the difference between customer churn and a long-term connection, game studios need a tool capable of gathering granular user data and satiating consumers' content cravings.

NAK3D - a startup recently awarded for its innovation by the World Economic Forum - delivers both sides. Kelly Vero, CEO and CTO of NAK3D joins Peggy Anne Salz live at our recent Pocket Gamer Connects London event to explain how this interoperable fashion marketplace leverages AI-developed data to provide developers a constant stream of new in-game content, while empowering fashion and retail brands to establish a digital presence.

The future of game commerce lies in digital assets and putting the power back into the hands of the player.

Few people are as daring, future-focused, and driven as Kelly, which is why major designer brands such as Alexander McQueen and Lulu Guinness trust NAK3D to bridge the gap between digital and physical retail. Don’t miss out on this mega-meta episode - the first in a series of special live podcasts connecting you with the sharpest minds and savviest innovators in gaming.


What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:54 - Davos, the metaverse, and trends in Asia
07:06 - The evolution of Nak3d
12:29 - The future of Gcommerce and information sourcing
19:30 - Digital death and the metaverse
26:28 - Look outside the games industry
29:03 - What is Kelly looking forward to most?

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 8th, 2022

Kelly Vero: "Kicking ass means never having to say you're sorry"

Interview Aug 25th, 2021

PGbiz Podcast #4 - Money, Mergers and Metaverse with Kelly Vero

Interview Dec 22nd, 2023

PG.biz Podcast - Zynga’s Yaron Leyvand on the secret to making a “forever franchise”

News Sep 13th, 2022

Learn to navigate your way through the latest Web 3.0 has to offer at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Profile Sep 2nd, 2022

Kelly Vero, Creative Badass at NFT Consult, on the metaverse as the biggest game-changer since F2P