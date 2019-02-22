Job News

Goodgame Studios names new CEO and CPO

Hamburg-based developer Goodgame Studios has appointed its VP of live operations Oleg Savschouk (pictured main, left) as its new CEO.

He has been with the company since 2011 and replaces former CEO Kai Wawrzinek, who has stepped down with his brother and former CSO Christian Wawrzinek.

The two have taken up new positions as shareholders following an effective merger with the Stillfront Group at the end of 2017.

Building brands

Joining Savschouk in the executive shakeup at Goodgame is new chief product officer Phillip Knust (pictured main, right), who has worked with the company for eight years and has been credited with the original game design for Goodgame Empire and Big Farm. The former has racked up more than 175 million users.

The new leadership team aims to focus on games built for the long-term,

“It is a privilege to lead this fundamentally strong company with iconic products and talent,” said Savschouk.

“Phillip and I will be working very hard in the coming years to further expand our brands. We will move with urgency and intense commitment to continue to drive revenue and profits for Goodgame and the Stillfront Group.

“I see an exciting future for Goodgame with profitable growth and more great products to come. I am eager to get going.”

Stillfront CEO Jörgen Larsson added: “I am very happy to see Goodgame Studios in such a strong position. The company is showing high profitability, popular brands, a great product pipeline and continues to be led by a highly skilled management team.

“Oleg and Phillip are experienced gaming industry experts with a strong focus on building and managing long-lifecycle products. I look forward to working with Oleg and Phillip in their new roles.”


