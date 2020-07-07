Andres Gonzalez joins Zelgor Games as its lead level designer

Mobile games creator Zelgor Games has hired triple-A developer Andres Gonzalez as its lead level designer.

At his new Boston-based studio, Gonzalez will work on Noobs in Space. He previously worked for Ghost Story Games as a lead designer for six years. Before that, Gonzalez was on the team at Irrational Games, where he worked as a lead designer on the DLC for Bioshock Infinite, and was also the lead combat designer for the base game.

He has further triple-A experience through his work as the world designer for Saints Row, and as the level designer for Red Faction.

"No introduction"

"Andres needs no introduction to the game industry and community," said Zelgor Games CEO and founder John Fanning.

"We are incredibly excited and honoured to be able to benefit from his talent and experience. He is a great addition to our growing team, and we will lean on his wealth of experience and insight. Everyone at the company is proud to welcome him on board the Zelgor mothership."