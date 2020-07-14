Entravision hires Stephen Chung as its new chief revenue officer

Marketing and advertising tech firm Entravision has hired Stephen Chung as its new chief revenue officer for its international digital business unit.

As part of his role, Chung will be responsible for team development and service quality, as well as oversee the growth of global programmatic and performance business sales.

Chung has a strong background in the Asia-Pacific region, he established the company Rocket Internet in Hong Kong and worked as the managing director for Applift in Seoul, South Korea.

Welcome aboard

"I'm thrilled to join Entravision and help extend the company's global market position," said Chung.

"I firmly believe in Entravision's service offering and its ability to provide results thanks to its focus on media buying backed by data science and machine learning technology."

"Stephen's entrepreneurial spirit, leadership ability in multinational sales organizations and solid experience with the programmatic and performance space is a perfect match for our product and technology team and capabilities. We look forward to his contribution and input as we continue to scale the company," said Entravision international digital president Luis Barrague.