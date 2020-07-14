Job News

Entravision hires Stephen Chung as its new chief revenue officer

Entravision hires Stephen Chung as its new chief revenue officer
By , Staff Writer

Marketing and advertising tech firm Entravision has hired Stephen Chung as its new chief revenue officer for its international digital business unit.

As part of his role, Chung will be responsible for team development and service quality, as well as oversee the growth of global programmatic and performance business sales.

Chung has a strong background in the Asia-Pacific region, he established the company Rocket Internet in Hong Kong and worked as the managing director for Applift in Seoul, South Korea.

Welcome aboard

"I'm thrilled to join Entravision and help extend the company's global market position," said Chung.

"I firmly believe in Entravision's service offering and its ability to provide results thanks to its focus on media buying backed by data science and machine learning technology."

"Stephen's entrepreneurial spirit, leadership ability in multinational sales organizations and solid experience with the programmatic and performance space is a perfect match for our product and technology team and capabilities. We look forward to his contribution and input as we continue to scale the company," said Entravision international digital president Luis Barrague.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 25th, 2016

SuperAwesome looks to build on 'kid-safe' advertising message with 2 C-level hires from Outfit7 and Nickelodeon

Comment & Opinion Jul 3rd, 2020

What Apple killing the IDFA means for mobile marketing

Job News Apr 7th, 2020

In-game ads firm Anzu hires Jeremy Taylor as its new Vice President of EMEA

as Interview Mar 17th, 2020

Jobs in Games: Bandai Namco's Jihoon Kim on marketing a mobile game for the US

News Mar 5th, 2020

Kwalee hires ex-Outfit7 ads director Dilpesh Parmar as new head of ad monetisation

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies