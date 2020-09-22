Job News

Roblox welcomes Andrea Wong to its board of directors

Roblox welcomes Andrea Wong to its board of directors
By , Staff Writer

Roblox has welcomed media industry veteran Andrea Wong to its board of directors.

Most recently, Wong served as the president of international at Sony, which involved her overseeing 18 production companies as part of Sony Pictures Television. Before her time with Sony, Wong was the president and CEO at Lifetime Networks.

"Roblox has tapped into a real need for people to connect and share experiences in the virtual world, as demonstrated by the company’s impressive scale and supported by the competitive moats they’ve built into their platform and business," said Wong.

"Roblox is already becoming the go-to place for brands, musicians, and artists to create content and connect to fan bases in an immersive way that’s not possible anywhere else. The potential is endless and I look forward to working with the talented team making this possible."

A skilled expert

"Andrea is skilled at spotting early trends, building brands, and scaling businesses, and she shares our vision of this new category of human co-experience and Metaverse that brings people together in the virtual world through shared experiences," said Roblox CEO David Baszucki.

"The Metaverse is already beginning to experience use beyond play, and in the future will include social consumption of content and entertainment. People will meet not just to play a game, but also watch a movie or see a concert with friends—and Andrea's expertise and support as we expand in this way will be instrumental."

Recently, Roblox hired former Walmart senior vice president and chief marketing officer Barbara Messing, who has taken on the role of chief marketing officer.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

Job News Apr 5th, 2017

Roblox appoints new VP of Customers to oversee and improve customer service and content moderation

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

News Jun 26th, 2020

Roblox Mobile hits $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

News May 4th, 2020

Roblox is donating up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies