Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

Roblox has welcomed Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing and employee experience officer.

As announced via LinkedIn, Roblox marks Messing's first stint within the games industry.

She has joined the company from retail giant Walmart, where she served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for over a year. Before that, she worked as the chief marketing officer for American online travel company TripAdvisor, the exec was with the firm for over seven years.

"I am inspired by Roblox's mission to bring people together through play. Building a safe and civil community is essential to this vision of connecting the world, and I'm excited to work with the team to foster a community of savvy digital citizens who value kindness, creativity, cooperation and generosity," said Messing.

"Roblox has already made significant technology and people investments to fulfil that promise, and will continue to invest in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world."

Building up

Roblox has gone from strength to strength, with developers on the creative platform set to bring in $250 million this year, more than the double the $110 million they made in 2019. Moreover, on the mobile front, the company has broken $1.5 billion in revenue as of June 2020.