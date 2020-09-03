Job News

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer
By , Staff Writer

Roblox has welcomed Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing and employee experience officer.

As announced via LinkedIn, Roblox marks Messing's first stint within the games industry.

She has joined the company from retail giant Walmart, where she served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for over a year. Before that, she worked as the chief marketing officer for American online travel company TripAdvisor, the exec was with the firm for over seven years.

"I am inspired by Roblox's mission to bring people together through play. Building a safe and civil community is essential to this vision of connecting the world, and I'm excited to work with the team to foster a community of savvy digital citizens who value kindness, creativity, cooperation and generosity," said Messing.

"Roblox has already made significant technology and people investments to fulfil that promise, and will continue to invest in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world."

Building up

Roblox has gone from strength to strength, with developers on the creative platform set to bring in $250 million this year, more than the double the $110 million they made in 2019. Moreover, on the mobile front, the company has broken $1.5 billion in revenue as of June 2020.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Apr 5th, 2017

Roblox appoints new VP of Customers to oversee and improve customer service and content moderation

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

News Jun 26th, 2020

Roblox Mobile hits $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

News May 4th, 2020

Roblox is donating up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

1 Interview Apr 14th, 2020

Remote Working: How Dan Sturman went from researcher to Roblox CTO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies