Morgan McGuire joins Roblox as chief scientist

Previously worked for Nvidia

Roblox has hired Morgan McGuire as its new chief scientist.

In his new role, McGuire will oversee Roblox Research, which has been created to develop new technologies and find strategies to enhance the experience for Roblox players.

Before joining Roblox, McGuire worked for Nvidia, where he served as the director of hyperscale graphics system research. He was with the company for 12 years.

Moreover, he holds honorary faculty appointments at McGill University and the University of Waterloo.

Going public

This year has proven to be pivotal for the US-based games platform as Roblox went public via a direct listing on March 10th.

After just one day of trading, the company hit a market cap of $38 billion.

Meanwhile, on mobile, Roblox has also managed to surpass $2.5 billion in lifetime revenue, a feat it achieved last month.


