News

Roblox Mobile smashes through $2.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Ahead of its direct listing on the NYSE

Roblox Mobile smashes through $2.5 billion in lifetime revenue
By , Staff Writer

According to data provided by Sensor Tower, the mobile version of Roblox has smashed through $2.5 million in lifetime revenue.

The impressive figure has been accumulated through both Google Play and the App Store. Last year, Roblox generated $1.2 billion across the respective storefronts.

However, as it accounts for 65 per cent of the games platform's mobile revenues, the US is the most lucrative market for Roblox.

By October 2020, the company had surpassed $2 billion on mobile through player spending.

Going public

The milestone has been hit at a crucial time for the company as it begins to trade publicly today via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rumours that Roblox was considering an IPO began to swirl in October 2020, with the company officially filing to go public the following month.

Come January 2021, the games platform changed its plans, as it decided to go public through a direct listing rather than an initial public offering.

Roblox has been listed with a staggering valuation of $29.5 billion, which is seven times more than the $4 billion it was worth in February 2020.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 22nd, 2020

Roblox surpasses $2 billion in player spending on mobile

News Mar 3rd, 2021

Roblox predicts $1.5 billion in revenue for 2021

News Feb 23rd, 2021

Roblox shares to be listed at start of March

as News Dec 16th, 2020

Five mobile games have made more than a billion dollars in 2020 so far

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies