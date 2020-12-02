Job News

Tappx's headcount has grown by 60 per cent since March 2020

By , Staff Writer

Mobile ads solutions firm Tappx has experienced a 60 per cent increase in its workforce size since March 2020.

Overall, there have been 23 new hires and promotions at the company. The reason being that Tappx experienced 479 per cent year-to-date increase in its performance division growth.

Such promotions included Aitor Ruiz Fernández as Director of SSP Operations and Judith Fàbregas as team leader supply account manager.

Meanwhile, in the IT department Rubén Arjona and José Manuel Pérez Sevilla were promoted to Integrations Lead Developer and product lead developer, respectively.

Great performance

“Tappx is delighted that its business model, consultative service and proprietary technologies have been in steady demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tappx has evolved to become a truly agile and virtual organisation that is 100% scalable to meet new demand," said Tappx CEO Daniel Reina.

"The appointment of Patricia Iglesias, our new HR lead, has been instrumental in laying the foundations for the future growth, not just for our technology, but importantly for our talent and the consultancy which our clients receive.”

Tappx head of people and talent Patricia Iglesias added: “My biggest challenge was establishing the framework for an agile HR division during a global pandemic. The key to making everything work was the essential collaborative efforts between the newly established HR team, and with CEO Daniel Reina and CTO Antonio Hervás."

Personally, this has been the most challenging HR project which I’ve undertaken in 20 years, but it’s been a hugely rewarding experience. I’m enormously grateful to team Tappx for welcoming me with open arms making my work so much easier and enjoyable."

Recently, Tappx formed a partnership with professional Spanish football league LaLiga.


