Sega veteran Clark moves from Tencent to Curve Digital

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The former EVP of publishing at Sega Europe John Clark has been appointed CEO of London-based indie label, Curve Digital.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Clark said he has taken on the chief exec role, with the publisher's managing director Jason Perkins' moving to a newly-created position heading up Curve's studios.

Clark joined Sega back in 2007 as the MD of its UK arm, before also becoming digital distribution director three years later. In 2014 he rose to SVP of commercial publishing ahead of a promotion of EVP of publishing in 2017.

At the end of 2019, he was hired by Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent, where he worked as VP of partnerships for Europe.

Building an industry

"In the UK industry, it's hard not to recognise the impact of Team17, Sumo, Frontier, Codemasters, Keywords," Clark said.

"We see the success of these companies and the way they're building a significant UK industry. Curve is part of that -- it's in a different part of the cycle, but still an exciting part."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


