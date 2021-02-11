Ten Square Games set to open Berlin studio, ex-Wooga Patrick McGrath at helm

Polish mobile studio Ten Square Games is set to open up a brand new studio in Germany.

The new studio will operate from Berlin, and will become the company's third location. Ten Square is headquartered in Wroclaw, but it also has a development studio in Warsaw. The Berlin expansion will be the company's third studio location.

Ten Square has also snapped up ex-Wooga product lead Patrick Mcgrath to develop the new studio.

"I'm always looking for new opportunities to push myself. So when Ten Square Games offered me a position as Head of Studio and asked me to build a new development studio from the ground up, I knew it was the right opportunity," McGrath said on LinkedIn.

"From Wild Hunt to Fishing Clash to their many games in development, Ten Square makes games that address untapped niches in the market. I love their drive, strategy, and, most of all, their approach to rapid development. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and create the next great mobile games."

The Berlin location will become a home for Ten Square's consumer insights team, before evolving into a full production studio, according to company CEO CEO Maciej Zużałek.

Fast growth

Ten Square experienced an impressive 2020, seeing record-breaking quarters in Q3 and Q4 last year. PocketGamer.biz also recently spoke to Zużałek as the company prepares to celebrate 10 years in the industry.