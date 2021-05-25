FunPlus appoints Dianne Schepers as new general counsel

FunPlus has announced the appointment of its new general counsel, Dianne Schepers.

Schepers has served in many leadership positions prior to joining FunPlus.

This includes working as the COO and general counsel at Blockhaus Tokenised Ecosystems and managing director at Augusta Consulting.

She has also worked with PRA Group and Andersen Legal.

As a part of FunPlus's senior management, Schepers will be responsible for looking after the legal operations of the western market and coming up with insights for strategic moves of the company's global leaders, studios, and business units.

“Having been fortunate enough to work with global innovators and thought leaders in the Swiss Crypto Valley during my career, I am excited to join yet another innovative company”, said Dianne Schepers.

“I’ve been extremely impressed by the market leadership position that FunPlus has established in the global gaming industry over the last 10 years, and I look forward to contributing to their ongoing growth and success.”

FunPlus recently also appointed Wei Wang as chief creative officer.