Outplay appoints Stefan Lampinen as new board member

Industry heavyweight on the board

Outplay Entertainment has announced the appointment of industry advisor, Stefan Lampinen, to its board.

Bringing more than 25 years of games industry knowledge and expertise, he will support the Outplay management team’s ambitious growth plans.

Considered one of the founding fathers of Sweden’s gaming industry, Lampinen has previously held leading positions with EA, Nokia, Microsoft and Warner Bros.

In his role as managing director and founder of Game Advisor, Lampinen offers strategic advice and market intelligence to corporate leaders and investors within the global games industry.

The next chapter

Douglas Hare, co-founder and CEO of Outplay Entertainment said, “We’re delighted to welcome Stefan to the board at Outplay. Stefan has built an incredible reputation in the industry, not to mention an unmatched network, bringing with him knowledge and expertise that will significantly strengthen Outplay’s board."

Lampinen said, “Outplay has enjoyed a hugely successful 10 years, having built a strong foundation of talent and capability which have enabled them to deliver multiple critically acclaimed original IP, as well as hugely successful games based on Angry Birds and Gordon Ramsay.

"I look forward to working with the board and supporting the Outplay management team’s growth plans, building on the great work they have done to date. I’m excited to join them at the start of this next chapter and look forward to sharing my experience at board level, with our collective ambition to expand and scale the business.”

Outplay Entertainment celebrated its 10th anniversary in April 2921 and in March 2020 sold its Eight Pixels Square subsidiary to Miniclip. The developer has launched two new games this year: Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast in January and Mystery Match Village in April.


Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

