Outplay Entertainment returns to Facebook Instant Gaming with Solitaire Together

Scottish mobile games publisher Outplay Entertainment has revealed that it is making a return to developing "socially-led games" for the Facebook Instant Gaming platform.

As of February 7, the studio has launched its first game on the platform, Solitaire Together, marking the first of a series of games that Outplay will publish on the platform in 2022. The next game from the studio to launch on the platform, Words Together, will be released in Q2 2022.

Solitaire Together will be fully integrated into the platform allowing players to challenge friends in Facebook Messenger or start tournaments in their newfeed.

In the past, Outplay released multiple games on the platform including Zen Words, Raid or Trade, and 2 Photos, 1 Word.

Reconnecting

Outplay has observed a "potential to reconnect" with Facebook Instant Gaming users following the success of its mobile games, such as Gordon Ramsay’s: Chef Blast.

"We’re delighted to announce our return to making games for Facebook with the launch of Solitaire Together," said Outplay Entertainment CEO Douglas Hare.

"The platform is a great way for us to begin developing more social-based, multiplayer titles for our players. We’re delighted to be continuing our great relationship with Facebook by contributing new innovative titles to this ecosystem this year."

Through releasing its games on the platform, Outplay will be able to reach audiences that do not interact with its games through traditional app marketplaces.

In a similar move in December 2021, French hypercasual publisher Voodoo launched five games on Facebook to increase its audience as well as increase the social elements of its portfolio.