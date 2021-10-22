Nordic Game Talents aims to help game dev recruitment in Nordic region

Games Factory Talents is a Helsinki-based talent attraction agency, with one service being organising game job fairs.

Games Factory Talents has teamed up with Nordic Game to create Nordic Game Talents, a three day online and interactive event that is dedicated to recruitment and career-building in the creative and games industry.

Gaining insights

The event enables participants to be part of the community and to explore new paths in achieving career goals.

Participating in the event are Supercell, SYBO, Panzerdog, Gamecan, Fingersoft, Funcom, Reworks, Dazzle Rocks, Redhill Games, and more.

These studios will divulge insights into their latest projects, work culture and what it takes to be part of their team. The individual games associations from Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Estonia will share their discernments on the booming games industry in their respective countries.

There will be discussions about career development topics pertinent to job seekers, such as how to have a successful first interview. Furthermore, there will be reviews and discussions about creative portfolios.

Worldwide both experienced industry professionals and those just starting their careers are welcome to join the event.

One-to-one interviews with hiring studios are able to be scheduled through the event platform, and it will be a fantastic opportunity to get to know the studios and do some networking with game professionals.

How to attend

Attending Nordic Game Talents as a job seeker is as simple as filling out a registration form to receive a link to the platform. The event is on the 27th of October, and the platform is called PINE. Participants joining Nordic Game Talents will even receive a free-of-charge pass to the Nordic Game Conference.

Attending recruiting studios will receive optimal visibility on the Nordic Game Talents platform and social media platforms.

Furthermore, studios will have access to the participating talents for four weeks, providing ample time and opportunity to recruit and build a pipeline for job openings.

To be part of the event, contact Oleg Paliy, CEO of Games Factory Talents, at oleg@gamesfactorytalents.com.

To learn more about the event, see here.