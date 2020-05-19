NG20 Studio Pack Pass Giveaway

Nordic Game is currently offering a limited number of complimentary NG20 online passes to selected studios, and the offer ends tomorrow, May 20!

NG20 online this 27-29 May features an exciting three-day live streamed program including a string of great speakers and our popular Nordic Game Awards show, exclusive activities and giveaways on our Discord server as well as MeetToMatch Unlimited online meeting manager with integrated video conferencing.

NG20 Studio Pack

1 redeem code for 1 NG20 Online Developer pass (includes three-day live stream, activities on Discord and MeetToMatch Unlimited with video conferencing) – value 99 EUR

5 redeem codes for 5 NG20 Studio Pack passes (includes three-day live stream and activities on Discord) – value 200 EUR

Deadline to apply: Briefly describe your studio and include your website URL to studiopack@nordicgame.com by Wednesday, May 20 EOD CET. Selected studios will be notified within 24 hours of their application.

Deadline to use your redeem codes: Use your redeem codes to receive the above 6 NG20 online passes on the NG20 registration page (https://conf.nordicgame.com/registration) by Friday, May 22 EOD CET.

Important: If you’re applying for the NG20 Studio Pack and also have codes and/or other giveaways you’d like to distribute to NG20 participants to promote your key titles on our Nordic Game Discord server during the online conference, please contact discord@nordicgame.com.

About the Nordic Game conference

Nordic Game 2020 conference marks its seventeenth edition, gathering thousands of industry professionals in Malmö annually, Nordic Game is the one and only “home turf” meeting place for the highly successful game developers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

This year Nordic Game is organising two events in Malmö, Sweden: NG20 on May 27-29 and NG20+ on November 25-27. Learn more and register at conf.nordicgame.com.