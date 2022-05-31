Homa Games appoints Brice Vinocour as VP of marketing & communications

Homa Games, one of the world's leading platforms for creating and publishing mobile games, hires Brice Vinocour – the former head of business marketing for Southern Europe at Meta – to be Homa’s next marketing vice president.

Vinocour most notably served as the head of business marketing for Southern Europe at Meta, with three primary missions: build the business brand, enable growth and revenue, and build demand for the future. Before Meta, Brice also worked on the agency side and supported brands from different industries including McDonald's, Bouygues Telecom, Chanel, BNP Paribas, and Volkswagen to lead their digital transformation.

Vinocour's vast experience will help Homa Games build the brand in the gaming industry by structuring the content strategy to educate and support 15 million mobile developers and grow the gamers community in close collaboration with the Web3 team.

"Marketing is becoming a growth engine"

Vinocour stated: "I'm very excited and proud to join Homa Games at this particular moment of the company's history, as marketing is becoming a growth engine for the brand and the business. Homa Games already has strong foundations and is developing its full potential – enabled by distinctive company culture, top talents from the industry, and clear vision, mission, and values."

Daniel Nathan, co-founder and CEO of Homa Games, added: "Brice brings a fantastic blend of energy, experience, and creativity to Homa's leadership team. He will play a central role in telling our story as we become the global destination for indie game developers and casual players."

Homa Games is actively hiring new talents and is looking for other executive management positions. The company has more than forty open positions: VP Business Development, Lead Data Engineer, and VP People. If you are interested in joining the team, head over to their Welcome to the Jungle page.