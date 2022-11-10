Approximately 7% of employees laid off from Kabam after reviewing "strategic priorities"

Vancouver-headquartered mobile games developer Kabam has laid off approximately 35 people, or roughly 7 percent of its workforce, in a move following review of its strategic priorities.

The total workforce encompasses more than 500 employees.

Making changes

While its HQ is in Canada, Kabam has other studios around the US in Montreal, Texas, San Francisco and more. Mobile games developed by the company comprise "a multiverse of heroes and villains" with titles including Marvel Contest of Champions, Transformers: Forged to Fight, Mirrorverse and Shop Titans. Kabam has worked on titles in partnerships with companies like Marvel, Universal and Disney, having garnered more than 100 million downloads across its catalogue.

As reported by TechCrunch, who learned of the layoffs from sources and since confirmed via email with Kabam, the company made its employees impacted by the change aware of the decision this week.

"As we at Kabam reviewed our strategic priorities, we made the decision to adjust our resourcing structure in alignment with our goals. This means that while we will continue to hire in key areas in the year ahead, unfortunately, we are reducing our workforce by approximately 7 percent," a spokesperson for Kabam told TechCrunch.

"For those we are parting ways with, we are grateful to [sic] their contributions to our success, and are supporting them through this challenging transition."

This year began for Kabam with the appointment of Seungwon Lee as CEO, coming to the position from parent company Netmarble where he had held numerous positions since 2007. Kabam also announced this February that it and the Netmarble US studio would merge, with North American Netmarble operations to take place under Kabam.

Kabam’s mobile MOBA Marvel Realm of Champions was removed from the App Store and Google Play earlier this year but offered an 'adjustment package' to players moving to Contest of Champions based on their in-game progress.