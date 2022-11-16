Job News

Amazon veteran Phil Hardin appointed CFO of Scopely

Hardin brings two decades of experience to his new role on Scopely’s executive team

By , Staff Writer

Scopely has announced the appointment of Phil Hardin to the role of CFO. As a part of the company’s executive team, Mardin will help optimise and grow Scopely’s business.

“Phil’s understanding of and interest in consumer motivations mirrors our long-held vision that the companies with the deepest relationships with players will win,”said Scopely co-founder and co-CEO Walter Driver.

Hardin has twenty years of experience at high growth organisations. For fifteen years he held a variety of roles at Amazon, including CFO of Amazon Advertising and head of investor relations, as well as leading finance teams across multiple branches of the company including customer fulfilment, Kindle Content, and Amazon Prime.

Most recently, Hardin served as CFO of plant-based meat alternative company, Beyond Meat.

“Scopely’s business success and highly social game portfolio is extremely impressive, but to me, the most exciting part of the company is the people. Every person I have met is immensely motivated, smart, passionate about delivering for players and has a true ‘embrace the adventure’ attitude,” said Hardin. “It’s clear to me the collaborative culture permeates from the top, and as a founder-led business with co-CEOs who deeply complement each other, the company has the edge as a true leader in games. I have personally witnessed the power and connection of games with my children, and am excited to dig into this world that continues to bring people together.”

A high growth organisation

Scopely has long been a fixture within the mobile games space, but the company has been growing its profile in recent years due to acquisitions and games based on popular IPs, such as Marvel and The Walking Dead. The appointment of Hardin, who has a proven track record in high growth companies, reiterates the company’s hopes to scale further, bringing its games to new audiences and its organisation to new heights.

“With significant experience leading finance operations across a wide range of roles including one of the fastest-growing, global businesses within Amazon, Phil is indispensable for Scopely in our next phase of growth,” said co-CEO Javier Ferreira.

Earlier this year, we listed Scopely as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.


Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

