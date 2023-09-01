Job News

Homa appoints Henry Lowenfels as president and CBO

Lowenfels’ brings leadership experience from the likes of mobile giant Scopely to his new role

Homa has announced the appointment of industry veteran to the role of president and chief business officer.

Lowenfels is an experienced leader within the mobile industry, having held senior roles throughout his career, including the position of senior vice president of business development at Scopely and chief product officer at OneTeam Partners.

Over his eight-year tenure at Scopely, Lowenfels’ helped reshape the company’s publishing approach and was instrumental in helping the company secure significant licensing deals with the likes of Monopoly, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, and WWE.

Lowenfels’ also led Scopely’s corporate development team through significant M&A, including the acquisition of Digit Games and partnerships with international studios including Boss Fight and Mediatronic, helping Scopely ascend to its position as one of the world’s leading mobile game developers.

Additionally, during his time at OneTeam Partners, Lowenfels’ oversaw the company’s gaming and web3 product strategy and business development, growing the business from $300 million to a $1.9 billion exit just over two years later.

Leading the way

Homa hopes that Lowenfels’ can help take its business to the next level, strengthening its position as one of the leading players in the mobile games industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Henry to our team" said Homa founder and CEO Daniel Nathan, Founder & CEO at Homa. "We’re confident that his extensive experience in the entertainment industry and his business development approach will have an important positive impact on the growth of the company. We look forward to working closely with him to push the boundaries of mobile gaming and continue empowering game creators and ourselves to create chart-topping games".

"Homa is a pioneering force in the mobile gaming industry, and I am honored to become part of this growing, disruptive and ambitious team," said Lowenfels. "The company is undergoing an amazing expansion stage right now and I’m excited to contribute to it and further position Homa as a leader in the gaming space."

We recently listed Homa as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.


