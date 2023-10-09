Homa appoints Emma Egan-Lawless as head of user acquisition

Mobile game publisher Homa has announced the appointment of AppLovin veteran Emma Egan-Lawless to the role of head of user acquisition as part of its ongoing strategy to hire top-tier industry talent to drive growth and creativity in the industry.

Egan-Lawless first joined the AppLovin team in April 2019, being appointed to the role of growth analyst at subsidiary Lion Studios. She rose through the ranks at Lion Studios before being appointed to the role of director of growth at AppLovin itself. Homa states that it hopes that this experience, as well as her proven expertise in strategic planning, growth marketing, and product management, will accelerate the company’s effort in enhancing the player experience and implementing advanced user acquisition and monetisation strategies.

Hyper successful

"We are delighted to welcome Emma Egan-Lawless to our team," said Homa vice president of Growth Naveen Mewani. "As we expand our portfolio of hybridcasual games, we aim to strengthen our tactics in hybrid monetization and shift our focus to in-app purchase monetization.

“We are confident that Emma will bring valuable knowledge to deploy a strategic approach that allows us to continue driving traffic, increasing player retention, and ultimately, generating further revenue for our games," he added.

"I'm excited to collaborate with the talented team at Homa, particularly the growth team that boasts such a fantastic experience and has achieved great results with chart-topping hits, such as Attack Hole and Fight for America,” added Egan-Lawless. “I look forward to contributing to the growth and evolution of Homa's portfolio and wider gaming space.”

Homa is a company that’s gone from strength to strength in recent years, making its debut in our annual top 50 mobile game makers list this year, with titles suvh as Zombie Defence: War Z Survival and Merge Master: Dinosaur Monster among its roster of titles. Although the company has long been a leader in the hypercasual market, Homa has recently been shifting towards a hybridcasual model, opening up new monetisation opportunities.