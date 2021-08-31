Mobile Mavens: Reaction to China's new restrictions on children gaming

Masters educated, marketing, communication and esports business professional with 21 years’ experience of account management, business development, esports, gaming and marketing. Proactive leader. Occasional lecturer on digital trends and use of data with UCD, Carlow IT & UL. Start-up mentor and advisor & judge for Stadia Ventures (US venture fund for sports tech). Board member: Ireland esports, One Zero and Northern Ireland Sport Forum. Twice published author, Gaffers (2010) and Running through Walls (2012)

The Chinese government has imposed severe restrictions upon the use of videogames by the country's minors (anyone under the age of 18), imposing a one-hour per day limit on gaming, and that only on Fridays, the weekend, and holidays.

While this is a sad day for the country's younger gamers, the impact upon the industry remains to be seen. As one of the world's largest consumers of mobile games, what will the new policy mean for the developers and publishers offering content in the country?

Is the government right to impose such restrictions? Is there a case to be made for such tight control over the nation's youth? Is there an argument to be made for legislating against such a popular pastime?

PocketGamer.biz asked the designers, developers, creators and business leaders from across the mobile games market for their views.

Desmond Wong CEO The Gentlebros Desmond Wong is the CEO, artist and designer and The Gentlebros. I think that this will definitely have an impact on China as a games market, but how much of an impact is hard to say. For one, this only affects online games, so the plethora of offline games will still be available without any restrictions. We may even see a slight resurgence of offline games gaining popularity because of this. With regards to whether the rest of the world will follow suit, I don't think that is likely simply because this is a regulation that is immensely hard to enforce. It might be easier to leave the responsibility of restricting gaming to the parents of the children in question.

Michael Hudson CEO GameBake These latest curbs on young people's gaming time aren't a huge surprise and won't have a deep or lasting impact on the games market in China. They are however symptomatic of how market conditions for game developers and publishers can change overnight. This creates a challenge for domestic players such as Tencent and ByteDance, but also for western developers who often need to work with local companies in order to access the huge Chinese audience. There will still be ample opportunities, though, and at least the regulators were kind enough to wait until the summer holidays were over before introducing the new rules!

Limiting screen time for children is a good idea for multiple physical and mental wellbeing reasons (in our house we try to limit 'tech time to 30-45 mins per day). So, whilst the Chinese approach appears very autocratic, the underlying motivations make sense. Screen addiction is a real thing and is proving to be a major issue. I expect China's gaming market revenues will continue to see strong growth, with the momentum of broadening demographics, more ways to play/pay, and overall adoption more than covering any drag that the under-18 time restrictions may bring (Online Games Market in China was valued $58 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach to $86 billion by 2027) And yes, maybe this is an idea for other markets to take a serious look at. Whilst gaming is proven to be a positive pass-time for kids (problem-solving skills, reading, visual/spatial skills can all improve through gaming) - moderation is tricky. And I personally feel that the 'social' platforms are much more harmful and need regulation before gaming is the focus of any government intervention.

As a father myself, I could relate to the concerns pertaining to how online games - when they're not being played moderately - can negatively affect minors. Before the ruling came into effect, parents had already been concerned about their children's exposure to inappropriate ad content and game addiction, which naturally led to parents limiting their children's playtime. It's rather premature to comment on how this announcement will affect China as a gaming market at this point in time. However, what this announcement means to local game producers and studios - especially those in the hypercasual gaming space - is that it is imperative to create even better quality games to thrive in an increasingly competitive gaming landscape. As we continue to monitor the effectiveness of this measure, there are possibilities of other regions imposing a similar regulation. Game producers and publishers that adopt best practices where they ensure that their operations comply with the established law and regulations should be able to operate their business as usual.

Team management As a father myself, I could relate to the concerns pertaining to how online games - when they're not being played moderately - can negatively affect minors. Before the ruling came into effect, parents had already been concerned about their children's exposure to inappropriate ad content and game addiction, which naturally led to parents limiting their children's playtime. It's rather premature to comment on how this announcement will affect China as a gaming market at this point in time. However, what this announcement means to local game producers and studios - especially those in the hypercasual gaming space - is that it is imperative to create even better quality games to thrive in an increasingly competitive gaming landscape. As we continue to monitor the effectiveness of this measure, there are possibilities of other regions imposing a similar regulation. Game producers and publishers that adopt best practices where they ensure that their operations comply with the established law and regulations should be able to operate their business as usual.

The question that will be asked in other countries is should we now look to impose similar restrictions? In my opinion, the answer is no. We have already seen South Korea reverse a law that banned kids under the age of 16 from playing games for a period after midnight. Gaming, like all things, is about moderation. Parents need to find a healthy balance with their children. Parents need to be educated about digital activity and understand the risks and benefits of gaming. Too much of anything can be harmful to a developing mind and body. While sport is great for kids and very important, we do hear of the risks of overtraining kids in sport from a young age. So again, balance is important. Gaming has many positives, it can help kids' confidence, it helps them develop their networks, and develops teamwork skills. It can also help develop logical thinking, especially as gamers work out strategies in-game. There are strong links between gaming and STEM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Consoles have emerged as alternative social media platforms. Kids communicate with their friends through gaming and that is important for them, especially given the times we find ourselves in now. The key is balance and education, not restrictions.

With the gamification of learning systems and much of social and communal interaction having moved to digital and metaverse platforms, how does one draw the line on systems of benefit versus purely entertainment behind the screen?

If the last 18 months of the pandemic have taught us anything it's that games are overwhelmingly a force for good – you only need to look at the numerous studies that have highlighted a clear link between playing games and positive mental health while people have been isolated in lockdowns. So, as a parent myself, I would be very much against setting limits in the UK on how long minors can play games, either online or on their own. As with all forms of over-consumption, we should instead be talking about helping people find a better balance when doing things they enjoy. Plus, ultimately, regardless of the science, where do you draw the line at which leisure activities need to be time-limited? It's a particularly heavy-handed approach, especially when education and information are almost certainly the best tools at hand. And who's responsibility should that be? As always, education should be a joint endeavour between all stakeholders.