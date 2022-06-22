Reality Gaming Group rebrands to Reality+ with move to full-service Web3

Co-founder

Reality+

I’ve worked in the technology sector forever! Starting back in the early days of video gaming, then mobile apps and more recently co-founding Reality Gaming Group which creates games that utilise blockchain technology. These games allow players to actually own the in-game items they buy, you can trade or sell them to friends or use them in other games. This is only possible due to the blockchain and will be a 'game-changer' for players and game developers creating a new $100bn 'collectibles' market.

I am an entrepreneur and investor and have been involved in many start ups. I have been raised over $15m in VC funding, launched two (over subscribed) crowdfunding campaigns and closed a successful ICO (Initial Coin Offering). I co-founded Reality Gaming Group in 2017, and continue to run TeePee Games, which launched the award-winning social network for gamers called GamesGRABR. The company now offers a complete SaaS business allowing brands, retailers and publishers the ability to launch their own social networks, connecting them directly to their customers.

Previously I co-founded Player X a mobile games publisher and distributor which I successfully sold to Spanish mobile content company Zed in 2009.

Prior to Player X I joined Digital Bridges (now I-Play) and was instrumental in launching mobile phone games into the operators and carriers around the world - way before App stores were even invented!

In 2009 I co-founded an executive networking event called the Centurions which is aimed at the digital entertainment industry and we now hold events all over the world, past events have been in London, Istanbul, Munich and New York with new events planned for Singapore and Australia.