Disney taps Jam City for multi-year mobile games development partnership

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City is set to make a slew of mobile games based on characters and stories from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The publisher has reached a multi-year partnership with Disney that will also see it take over as publisher for pre-existing title Disney Emoji Blitz.

As part of the deal, members of Disney’s Glendale Games Studio will join Jam City and continue to operate and grow Disney Emoji Blitz as part of the Jam City team.

The first game to come from the partnership is a mobile game based on Disney’s upcoming Frozen sequel.

Keys to the magical kingdom

“Jam City is proud to be teaming with Disney,” said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe (pictured, main).

“Disney is the world’s leader in beloved characters and brands that have engaged generations of fans for decades.

“Jam City’s leadership in mobile entertainment based on iconic entertainment IP makes our company an ideal partner to develop a line-up of new mobile games with Disney’s most popular franchises.”

Disney SVP of games and interactive experiences Kyle Laughlin added: “While our licensing business for Disney Animation and Pixar games has grown over the last year and we have several top developers creating Disney games, this deal with Jam City represents a significant long-term opportunity for our games business and the future slate of Disney and Pixar games.

“We can’t wait to see how Jam City and the incredibly talented team behind Disney Emoji Blitz will grow the already successful game and franchise, and how Jam City will bring their global reach and expertise in developing successful, enduring mobile games to the upcoming titles.”

Disney previously announced at the start of the year it would be working with Gameloft, Glu Mobile, Ludia and PerBlue on new mobile titles.

Jam City director of corporate development John Peterson will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place on January 21st to 22nd.