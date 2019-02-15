Minecraft has its best year ever on mobile earning $110 million

Premium title Minecraft earned $110 million on mobile in 2018, according to Sensor Tower.

Released for mobile back in October 2011, this number represents Minecraft‘s best year ever on the platform. This was a seven per cent increase over the previous year when the title brought in $103 million across the App Store and Google Play.

The majority of sales came from the US with $52.8 million, which counts towards 48 per cent of the total. Britain ranked second with $7.3 million (6.6 per cent), followed by Japan with close to $5.5 million (five per cent).

$30 million in Q1

The sandbox game started 2018 well with approximately $30 million accumulated from players globally in the first quarter. Again this was an increase over 2017 when it was estimated the title earned $24.5 million during the same period.

In 2014 Minecraft was purchased by Microsoft for $2.5 billion. Since then the game has grossed nearly $500 million worldwide on mobile.

Recently Microsoft Studios rebranded itself as Xbox Game Studios going forward.