Ubisoft mobile bookings soar 77.6 per cent over the first three quarters of the publisher’s 2018-2019

Ubisoft’s mobile business boomed over the first nine months of its 2018-19 financial year.

The French publisher may be best known for their landmark open-world PC and Console titles, but Ubisoft’s mobile presence has slowly and surely grown with titles like Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion and the Switch release of Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

In it’s Third Quarter 2018-19 Results, Ubisoft reports met bookings for the nine months of FY2018-19 so far hit $1.53 billion (1.35 billion EUR). Q3 results alone accounted for $685 million (605.8 million EUR).

While PC booking rose a respectable 58.1 per cent over the last nine months, mobile stole the show. Net booking for mobile devices increased by 77.6 per cent since the start of the financial year.

Mobile bookings still account for a relatively tiny amount of Ubisoft’s total bookings at 8 per cent for Q3 2018-19. But that’s a marked improvement over its 3 per cent share the previous year.

The Nintendo Switch fares a little better at 11 per cent of total bookings, a year-over-year increase of 5 per cent.

Great expectations

"Ubisoft delivered a solid performance in a quarter when, as expected, competition was particularly fierce,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

“Our remarkable resilience was underpinned by the high quality of our games and services, our ability to reach a much wider audience than before – on more platforms and in more geographic regions – and the benefits gained from our digital transformation. “

Guillemot went on to say Ubisoft expected “record results” for the full 2018-19 year. While this will largely be off the back of tentpole PC/Console releases like The Division 2 and Far Cry: New Dawn, Ubisoft also cites the widening field of distribution platforms, esports, and the opening up of Asian markets.

Back in October, Guillemot was confident that the Asian mobile portion of its operations were “growing significantly.”