Mobile gaming brought in 20 per cent more revenue than PC and console in 2018

By

Mobile came out on top in 2018 revenue when compared to other gaming markets.

App Annie’s Gaming Spotlight 2018 Review Report claims that mobile gaming revenue was at least 20 per cent higher than physical and digital spending on all other forms of gaming,

Global consumer spending for mobile now sits at 2.1-times PC and Mac gaming and 2.8-times home console gaming. App Annie put this widening gap down to both an increase in mobile’s audience and an increase in spending per user.

On the go

“2014 as the first year in which mobile gaming generated more consumer spend than PC and Mac gaming,” said director of market insights Amir Ghodrati.

“In 2018, mobile gaming consumer spend exceeded the combined game spending total on home consoles, PC and Macs, and handheld consoles by 20 per cent. It’s something that might have been unfathomable to some, but that’s what happens when technology improves and mobile becomes ubiquitous.”

According to another of App Annie’s reports, APAC publishers are king on mobile. Seven of the top 10 publishers of last year are based on the Asian continent, while only one doesn't hold any links to the region

The analytics firm also reports that mobile games and apps hit 113 billion downloads in 2018.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

