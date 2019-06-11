News

Three to launch 5G in London from August

Three to launch 5G in London from August
By , Staff Writer

Mobile network provider Three will launch its 5G service in London from August.

After debuting in the British capital, the service will roll out to 25 other towns and cities before the end of 2019.

Three will reportedly be investing $2.53 billion (£2 billion) in its infrastructure to support the network and is estimated by some analysts to offer 100-times the download speed currently offered by 4G.

No details of how much the service will cost have been disclosed.

Competition is rife

"It's clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data,” said Three chief executive David Dyson.

"We have the UK's best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies. We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience.

"5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G."

Competition for the new technology is rife as EE launched the country’s first 5G network at the start of June, with Vodafone set to debut its service in July.

Game streaming app Hatch, which has been signing a number of 5G-related deals across the globe, launched on Android in the UK last year. We recently spoke to co-founder and CCO Vesa Jutila about the firm’s plans for 2019 and beyond.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News May 29th, 2019

Mobile firm EE launches UK’s first 5G network

News Mar 22nd, 2019

Bidalgo expands into UK with new London office

News May 23rd, 2017

Supercell acquires 62% stake in UK mobile games studio Space Ape for $55.8 million

Feature Jul 25th, 2014

Small studio meets big city: How Honeyslug took on London and won

Feature Jul 24th, 2014

Capital from the capital: UK investment is centred around London, says Andrew Smith

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies