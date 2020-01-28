Huawei approved for 5G across the UK in restricted capacity

Telecom supplier and phone manufacturer Huawei has been approved to work with the UK on its new 5G network.

As reported by the BBC, the US has been pressuring the British government to block Huawei from its 5G network due to its potential dominance however this has now gone through with Huawei able to act in a restricted capacity.

The Chinese giant will be unable to supply kit to "sensitive parts" of the core network, can only be allowed to account for 35 per cent of the kit in a network's periphery (including radio masts) and will be prohibited from any area near military bases and nuclear sites.

"Rollout on track"

"Huawei is reassured by the UK government's confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G rollout on track," said Huawei president of global government affairs Victor Zhang.

"It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market."

The US banned businesses from utilising any Huawei networking equipment in 2012 before adding the company to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in May 2019, citing security issues such as China using the devices to listen in on the countries activities.

Following this, Google blocked the smartphone manufacturer from several Android updates and apps.