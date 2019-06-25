News

Niantic partners with AT&T and Simon to bring Wizards Unite incentives to retailers across the US

June 25th, 2019
Niantic has partnered with US telecommunications firm AT&T and shopping mall operator Simon to bring Harry Potter: Wizards Unite incentives to retail locations across the US.

The collaboration sees additional rewards and more virtual enemies emerging across 10,000 AT&T and Cricket Wireless stores as well as over 200 Simon properties in the region.

Simon Malls, Mills and Premium Outlets will all feature an ‘amplified’ gameplay experience of Wizards Unite, that will include increased rewards and rarer enemies. Sponsored Inns and Fortresses will also be appearing, offering players more XP and spell energy.

Niantic previously partnered with European shopping mall chain Unibail-Rodamco on Pokemon Go, which saw 57 PokeStops and Gyms added to 10 different locations.

Thousands of retail stores

“We’re excited to team up with AT&T and Simon to create a variety of custom Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay experiences for players visiting the thousands of retail stores and large-scale shopping destinations around the United States,” said Niantic VP of strategic partnerships Omar Tellez.

“Real world games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are all about engaging with the world around you, creating new and unique opportunities for players to interact within their neighbourhoods, towns and cities like never before.”

Wizards Unite launched in the US and UK on June 21st and has started rolling out to other countries. The free-to-play AR title generated $1.1 million from player spending over the weekend.


